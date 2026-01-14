Sportaza Bonus System for India 2026

Sportaza Welcome Bonus 100% up to 10,202.50 INR

A good incentive for Indian players to join Sportaza bookmaker is a special joining offer. If you sign up with our exclusive bonus code "CAFETAZA", the welcome bonus is 100% up to 10,202.50 INR. It is credited to your gaming account in the form of bonus money that can be spent on bets on your favorite sports. This helps newbies learn the betting mechanism on the site and increase their bankroll at the initial stage.

If you are interested in the Sportaza welcome bonus, check out its main points below:

The minimum qualifying deposit for the promotion is 500 INR;

The maximum amount of bonus is 10,202.50 INR;

Bonus applies only to bets on sporting events;

The bonus is valid for 30 days, after its activation.

How to Get Sportaza Welcome Bonus?

Absolutely every new player from India can count on the Sportaza welcome bonus. It is not difficult to get it if you follow the simple steps below:

1 Sign up for Sportaza Go to the official site of the bookie and complete the registration, indicating the requested personal information. Go to Website 2 Activate a promo code Click on "I have a promo code" and enter "CAFETAZA" in the field that will appear, in order to activate the promotional offer and get a welcome bonus. 3 Verify your account In your personal profile, attach a photo of the documents confirming your identity and address. Within a few days, your request will be reviewed and your account will be verified. 4 Make the first deposit Go to the cashier's desk and in the section with deposits choose the payment method which is convenient for you. Make a deposit of Rs 500 or more and confirm the transfer. Make Deposit

‌All done! Once your deposit is confirmed, the Sportaza signup bonus will be credited to your balance. All you have to do is meet the wagering requirements to be able to withdraw the bonus money.

How to Win Back the Sportaza Welcome Bonus?

There are several conditions that regulate the use of the Sportaza welcome bonus. In order to take the bonus out, all wagering requirements must be fulfilled. Read about the main ones below:

The bonus is valid for 30 days from the date of its activation;

To qualify for the bonus, you must wager the amount of the first deposit at least once at odds of 1.50 or higher;

The amount of the qualifying deposit must be rolled over 6 times;

Only single sports bets with odds at least 2.0 or multi bets with odds at least 1.5 are eligible for wagering;

The entire bonus amount must be wagered before the money can be withdrawn from your betting account.

If you have met all of the requirements, the wagered bonus will be transferred to your main account. After that, you may withdraw it or continue betting.

Get an Exclusive “CAFETAZA” Promo Code from Sports Cafe

If you are at Sportaza for the first time, be sure to use our bonus code "CAFETAZA" during registration to get a welcome bonus for betting. A valid code will also unlock access to a number of other unique and advantageous offers from the bookie, which will make your game as successful as possible. After registering with the Sportaza bonus code, you can count on the following benefits:

Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,202.50 INR;

Daily free bets;

Cashback;

Free spins on popular slots;

Deposit bonuses and more.

The promo code "CAFETAZA" can be applied by game players who have not played at Sportaza before. All you have to do is enter the symbol set in the appropriate field during account creation, make a deposit and enjoy betting!

Sportaza Bonuses Terms and Conditions

The Sportaza bonus has certain terms and conditions that need to be met. Here are the basics that Indian players must consider in order to successfully apply the bonus:

Be 18 years of age or older;

Be a new customer ;

Nave a verified account;

Only one bonus for one client;

Bonus cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions or special offers;

Sportaza reserves the right to cancel the bonus offer and confiscate all winnings received from it if players are found to be cheating.

Any violation of the bonus program rules will result in the termination of the account.

By taking part in the Sportaza bonus promotion, you agree to its terms and conditions. If you follow them, you won't definitely have any problems with receiving and wagering the bonus.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Sportaza

To keep active players interested, Sportaza offers several interesting bonuses and promotions for sports and casino. They are aimed at making existing customers feel satisfied and able to benefit from their bets. Below is a list of popular current bonus options at Sportaza:

Casino Welcome Bonus

For online casino lovers, Sportaza has developed a first deposit bonus of 100% up to 51,012 INR + 200 FS. The welcome offer will help you explore the range of casino games and greatly increase your winnings. For more details on the terms and conditions of the casino bonus, see below:

The offer is only available to new customers;

The maximum bonus amount is 51,012 INR;

The minimum deposit is 500 INR;

Bonus spins are awarded in a set of 20 per day for 10 days;

The bonus wagering requirement is 35 times the amount of deposit and bonus funds within 10 days;

The wagering requirement for free spins is 40x.

VIP Free Bet

Sportaza rewards its VIP customers levels 3,4 and 5 with daily bets of 50% up to Rs. 30,000. To participate in this promotion, a player must make a deposit and wager the entire deposit amount at least once with odds of at least 1.50. More details about the terms of the free bet are below:

This offer is only available once per day;

The minimum deposit amount to participate in the promotion is Rs. 4,000;

The free bet is only valid in the Sports and Virtual Sports section;

Winnings from a free bet must be rolled over at least 3 times at odds of 1.5 before requesting a withdrawal.

E-sport 50€ Bet

Sportaza supports the interest of players in esports and offers a free bet of up to 50€. To participate in the promotion, the user must place a single pre-match bet on any esports match. If the bet turns out to be a losing one, the operator will return 50% of your bet back in the form of a free bet. More terms and conditions of the offer are below:

The minimum amount of a qualifying bet is 10€;

Qualified bet must be placed at odds of at least 1.80;

The free bet can be activated within 24 hours of receipt;

Winning from a free bet must be placed at least 3 times with odds of 1,5.

Weekly Cashback

Sportaza provides a special weekly cashback of up to 15% for losses in the Casino section. This way, players can make up for some of their losses and try their luck again to win more. Here are the main requirements to be considered:

The percentage of cashback and the maximum amount of cashback is determined by the player's status;

The minimum bonus amount is Rs. 400;

Cashback is credited every week;

All credited cashback amounts are subject to 1x wagering before withdrawals are allowed.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Sportaza App

Indian bettors can use the free Sportaza app for Android and iOS. It has the full range of features and tools that the desktop version of the site has, which you might need to bet from your mobile device wherever you are. This means you can not only make deposits, and place bets, but also activate bonus offers. To get access to the whole range of bonuses and promotions on the screen of your device, just install Sportaza mobile app and sign in to your existing account or create a new one, if you haven't done it yet.

The company Sportaza gets into ratings of the online cricket betting sites, the best football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

We have compiled the most popular questions about Sportaza bonuses, which arise among players from India. Study the answers below to avoid some difficulties.

Is it Safe to Apply for Sportaza Bonuses and Promotions?

Yes, it is. Sportaza is one of the best bookies for betting in India. It is licensed by Curacao, which confirms that it is not a fraudulent site. This means that making deposits, receiving and wagering bonuses here are safe and you have nothing to worry about.

Are There Any Other Bonuses and Promotions that Sportaza Has to Offer?

Sportaza features a larger section with bonuses and offers that cater to different types of players. Among them are deposit bonuses, free spins, free bets and other special offers. On this page, we have reviewed a number of popular Sportaza bonuses that may interest you as a newcomer. You can find out more about current offers on the bookie's official website.

Can I Opt Out of the Bonus Offer if I Change my Mind?

Yes, if you feel you are unable to meet the wagering requirements of the bonus, you have the option to decline the active bonus at any time. Simply go to your profile and under "My Bonus" click on the appropriate button to cancel it. If you cancel the offer, the entire amount of your bonus balance will be revoked.

Can I Bet with the Bonus Money?

Yes, the bonus money credited to your account can be used for betting on cricket and other sports. However, the Sportaza bonus must be fully wagered before it can be withdrawn from the account. For more on wagering requirements, please read the "How to Win Back the Sportaza Welcome Bonus?" section on this page.

Does Sportaza Update the Section with Bonuses?

Yes, Sportaza is constantly updating or modifying existing bonuses so that players can have access to generous promotions as well as current offers timed to certain sporting events. To make sure you don't miss out on the latest bonuses, please check the promotions section on the official website and in Sportaza app from time to time.

What Steps Do I Need to Take in Order to Qualify for the Sportaza Welcome Bonus?

Before you can count on the Sportaza sign bonus, you have to register a new account with our promo code "CAFETAZA" and then verify your identity. After that, make the first deposit for a minimum amount of Rs. 200 or more and the bonus money will be automatically credited to your account.