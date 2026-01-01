Sportaza — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Sportaza App: 3.3 ★★★★★ Registration Sportaza Sportaza offers a wide range of options and cutting-edge software technologies for Indian clients who are looking for sports betting markets with favorable odds or casinos with reliable providers. Newcomers will receive a welcome bonus of up to INR 8,000, doubling their first deposit. You will learn important information about deposit and withdrawal limits, some unique promotions and bookmaker offers. Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 8,000 Promocode: CAFETAZA Join

Sportaza Overview

Sportaza book is the result of the passionate work of sports betting professionals. Throughout its history, they have developed a new approach to providing features and functions and improved some aspects by reviewing its competitors' services. The company tries to tailor bonuses to all customer interests, for example, giving prize drops for Roulettes or free spins for IPL events. Customers can earn extra loyalty points every week by participating in the sportsbook or casino challenges. You are free to use Indian rupees on the platform and conduct financial transactions using only trusted payment methods. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the online cricket betting sites, the best football betting sites and kabaddi betting site.

Quick Facts about Sportaza

More than a thousand events are present simultaneously in the sports betting section at any moment and get regular updates, having in some cases several dozen available markets. However, a brief overview of basic information about the Sportaza business will help you study the options.

Parent company Rabidi N.V. Foundation year 2019 Headquarters Scharlooweg 39, Willemstad, Curacao Service license Antillephone license № 8048/JAZ2020-001 Hindi language Yes Types of activities Sports, Virtual Sports and Esports Betting (Live or Line), Arcade Games, Online Casino, Slots, Table Games and Live Dealers Welcome bonus Sportsbook – a 100% initial deposit increase reaching Rs. 8,000;Casino - promo money up to Rs. 40,000 equal to the first top-up Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Paytm, Cryptocurrencies, UPI, Mastercard, VISA, Skrill and others

Besides, the platform's account options include guides for understanding complex features, a sitemap to navigate between specific sections and the FAQ.

Sportaza Score

Indian clients note the complete translation of the website and mobile interface into Hindi, the convenient layout of the elements for navigation and other unique traits of the platform. However, you will need to consider the service's negative and positive sides to evaluate the bookie.

Advantages Disadvantages Bets from 1 rupee Poor choice of casino promotions Video streaming of live events Deposits starting from 500 rupees Regular confirmation of compliance with the license regulator requirements Sports statistics from leading analytics company Sportradar Challenges for clients in the casino or sports betting

The loyalty system encourages customers to be active in various tournaments or to obtain promo rupees by collecting cards with players of famous football teams.

Screenshots of Sportaza

After entering Sportaza, you will see the interface design in white and blue colors that emphasize important sections and contribute to creating a pleasant user experience. The bookmaker makes ample use of animation in the design to get customers into the spirit of sporting events or visiting casinos.

Video Review

It is possible to get a more explicit demonstration of the platform's functionality via the video below. In addition to viewing the bookie's features, you can watch the guide on how to register to note the critical aspects of the procedure.

Sportaza for Android and iOS

The number of people opting for mobile betting or gambling is growing at around 11% yearly. Analysts estimate that the turnover of this mode will reach over 7 trillion Indian rupees globally in just 10 years. That's why Sportaza has developed web-based smartphone apps for Android and iOS that provide stable performance and offer a wide range of mobile options. The Sportaza app allow customers to place bets anywhere and easily follow events in real-time.

For Android

More than 70% of users of the OS in India own an Android 9.0 version or later, making these devices compatible with the platform's requirements for at least the next three years. Our instructions will tell you how to get the Sportaza app without any hassle:

Open the official site. Go to the Sportaza website through a mobile browser; Access the browser options. Enter the webpage settings; Arrange quick access to the platform. Add a shortcut with the bookmaker's platform to the home screen; Enter your account. Log in to your profile.

Besides, that method allows you to quickly switch to a webpage with your favorite sports category or games, saving you the time to find the suitable events or titles.

For iOS

Unlike Android gadgets, customers with iPhones and iPads are less likely to experience crashes and sudden application closures due to the high load on the device's processor. The procedure for accessing Sportaza for iOS follows the below steps:

Enter the website. Navigate to the bookmaker's site via your device; Go to the page settings. Find the "Add to Home Screen" option through the Share icon; Open the platform. Launch the site from the shortcut; Test the performance. Log in and test the different games and the bet constructor.

Under the agreement with the casino providers, the bookmaker also has mobile versions of most of the casino titles with optimization to preserve the quality of the animations.

Sportaza Mobile Website

While many competitors prefer to have separate mobile apps, Sportaza has decided to focus on a mobile website to invest the savings in the bonus program developing and exploring new betting markets. It is possible to highlight several advantages of the decision:

Always an up-to-date version of the platform;

More free space in the memory storage;

The same level of security as for PC users, etc.

Moreover, you can share links to any matches with friends, search for markets by keyword on the page, and make one of the sections your browser's home page.

Sportaza for PC

Sportaza desktop is the basic version for the bookmaker’s office, making the option a priority for innovations due to advanced operating systems such as Windows or macOS. You may discover the following benefits after using Sportaza on a PC for a while:

Betting on multiple events or combining Sportaza sportsbook and casino activities with browser tabs;

Comfortable monitoring of markets for live matches;

Booking codes to share bet slips and more.

With the Sportaza website downloading the elements and animations in cache format the first time you enter, you'll be quicker to navigate between sections and open your favorite games.

Registration

New users of the platform should create a new account to be able to earn on favorable betting conditions or compete in tournaments with other clients. We recommend sticking to the stages below to make Sportaza registration and to open the full functionality as soon as possible:

1 Access the Sportaza Enter the platform or use our link for a fast redirecting. Go to Website 2 Start to register Press the registration button. 3 Input the required information Type in your email and create a login and password. After that, read and accept the bookmaker's terms and conditions. 4 Indicate the personal information Give your first and last name, phone number, and residence address, and select the country and preferred currency. 5 Top up the balance Select a suitable deposit method to perform the first financial transaction. Sign Up Now

It is essential to enter only valid and correct information. Any changes occur through the company's live chat and will require verification by a support specialist.

Welcome Bonus

The bookie gives every new Indian customer a choice of several welcome Sportaza bonuses, including with a Sportaza promo code, when registering, depending on their preferences. Thus, you get enhanced opportunities to make money from the start and withdraw the promotional funds under the optimal terms.

Sports Bonus

As an Indian bettor, an initial Sportaza bonus is available to you for any betting categories and with only single or multiple types of bets. Nonetheless, there are some provisions in the promo you will need to remember:

A 100% first deposit increase with a bonus to a maximum of Rs. 8,000;

Minimum qualifying deposit of at least Rs. 500;

Eligible for Traditional Sports, Esports and Virtual Sports events;

Wagering of the initial top-up amount with bets containing odds from 1.5;

Active for 30 days after receiving and others.

At the same time, your deposit must not originate from Skrill or Neteller payment methods for the activation. You must place one bet per match in an amount not exceeding Rs. 4,000 while wagering the promotion.

Casino Bonus

You may qualify for the booster on your first deposit to explore the different casino categories and find suitable titles. In addition, it is essential to point out the promotion's important provisions:

A 100% bonus rupees up to 40,000 INR of the first top up from 500 Indian rupees;

Additional 200 free spins for the next 10 days;

Each game has a different wagering ratio;

Due period of 10 days and so on.

The wagering requirement for unlocking the withdrawal of winnings and promo money is an x40 of the received amount. Nevertheless, the maximum single bet when playing in the casino should not exceed 400 Indian rupees.

Monday Cashback

On Mondays, you can get back 10% of your previous week's lost sports bets as a Sportaza no deposit bonus between 1,600 and 40,000 rupees. The bookmaker will only consider real money betting, and customers must contact live support to participate in the special offer. If you try to apply the cashback funds at Sportaza Casino, you will lose the funds and your winnings from the promotion.

Login

Once you have an account with the bookie, you can simultaneously log in to your profile on your smartphone and computer. The below stages will guide you through the process of entering your profile with the instructions:

Open the Sportaza site. Launch the website; Run the sign-in procedure. Choose the log-in option; Type in the required login details. Input your login and password; Get access. Enter your profile.

When logging in on different devices, your account's progress in accumulating loyalty points will remain the same, and so will the weekly challenges for receiving free bets.

Verification

The bookmaker carries out customer verification to comply with the anti-money laundering policy requirements and to improve account security. You must send any of the following documents to confirm the identity of the profile owner and residence address:

Passport;

ID card;

Bank Statement;

Utility Bill and more.

The identification happens by automatically validating your photo against the provided documents and verifying that your official details match your account information.

Deposit / Withdrawal

Sportaza provides fee-free payments with a Sportaza deposit accrual of up to 15 minutes and a minimum withdrawal time reaching a few hours for the company's clients. The list of the available transaction methods includes such systems as:

The cash outs and top-ups involving cryptocurrencies at Sportaza fix the exchange rate against Indian rupees for 10 minutes and generate a unique QR code to avoid errors when inserting the wallet.

Cashback (VIP)

An exclusive weekly Sportaza cashback of 15% of all losing bets is a privilege for casino customers' top 3 VIP levels. Depending on your current loyalty status, your bonus will range from 400 to 240,000 rupees. The eligible customer must contact the support department to activate the special offer. However, you will only need to perform an x1 cashback turnover before a cash out.

Sportaza Sportsbook

The section for bettors from India contains a variety of filters to sort the events by the league and betting markets by category. If you don't know how to begin, the loyalty program will reward you for placing bets on specific matches that feature among the challenges in the profile options.

Cricket

Nine out of ten people in India watch cricket matches regularly, and one of the sport's teams has a fan base of about 4 crore fans, which is more than the number of people interested in football. Sportaza tracks events from the following cricket leagues:

Tamil Nadu Premier League;

County Championship;

Indian Premier League (IPL);

Test Series;

ODI Series and so on.

For bettors who rely on statistical analysis, each match indicates the total and per game runs and which team won the previous encounter with which line-up and the difference in scores.

Football

Internationally renowned footballers such as Christian Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have consistently been among India's top 10 most famous athletes. Teams like Barcelona FC have had a fan community of over 38 lakh people in the past few years. You will have the below choice of football cups and tournaments:

World Cup;

EURO;

UEFA Champions League;

EAFF E-1 Football Championship;

LaLiga and more.

The international football championships often obtain over 500 markets, including instant bets, predicting the halfs' outcome and correct scores.

Tennis

The sport has had an official association in India since 1920. Local players such as the A.H. and A.A. Faizi brothers, M. Slim and Krishna Prasad have repeatedly defeated top-class European players in prestigious tournaments. Nowadays, the bookmaker offers you to place bets on the following competitions:

ATP;

Wimbledon;

WTA;

ITF and others.

The tennis events count indicator helps to identify the beginning of the tournament seasons for active bettors to analyze the statistics and make betting decisions in advance.

Horse Racing

Unlike most competitors, the bookie works hard to fill the horse racing section with options, including the harness and greys races. You may predict the winner of the venues, such as:

Greyville;

Dieppe;

Ayr;

Cartmel;

Palermo and more.

The critical information available on the platform for horse racing predictions is distance, weather and the current form of the participants.

Baseball

Many bettors express interest in baseball events because of the similar nature of the rules to cricket and the active phase of the championships outside the seasons of popular sports in India. You will find the below leagues on the company's website:

MLB;

Professional Baseball Japan;

Mexican Baseball League;

KBO League and so on.

The customers can choose the player who wins the All-Star Game and the champion's original league or determine the outcome of a rivalry between famous athletes in the outright section.

Table Tennis

Luckily for intense betting fans, the events of the table tennis championships last no longer than 15 minutes on average. The whole tournament time does not exceed 24 hours, giving an extra advantage to athletes who can produce consistent results over a single day. One will discover the following cups of the sport:

TT Elite Series;

Tt Cup;

Setka Cup;

Czech Liga Pro, etc.

Sportaza shows a virtual table with the real-time marks of the ball that bring the scores so that you can see the players' style of play or the degree of luck in the live matches for both sportsmen.

Boxing

Boxing matchups have captivated the public's attention for over a century. There are always profiting bettors thanks to the often early endings of fights by knockouts. The bookmaker monitors the encounters under the following boxing organizations:

IBF;

WBA;

WBC;

WBO;

The Ring and others.

For implementing complex strategies, the bookmaker allows you to select multiple opposing outcomes to hedge your risk of losing.

UFC

The Ultimate Fighter Championship seeks out up-and-coming athletes from all types of martial arts and organizes fights with minimal restrictions. Moreover, the fighters combine the techniques of the below sports:

Judo;

Boxing;

Muay-Thai;

Wrestling and more.

The main event cards include betting markets such as win by submission, knockout or referee's decision and the number of rounds for the encounter.

eSports

By 2026, sports analysts predict an increase in monthly eSports matches viewers to 31.4 million worldwide. Moreover, the recent technological upgrades to smartphones open up prospects for developing eSports disciplines in mobile gaming. In turn, the bookie has several competitive games on the platform:

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

Starcraft 2;

Valorant;

Rainbow Six and so on.

The games' free-to-play nature creates many talented players who change the tournaments' standings yearly and add adrenaline to the matches.

Dota 2

Last year, the number of players in Dota 2 ranged from 400,000 to 450,000. The world's championship final in the discipline set a record with around 2.7 million simultaneous viewers. The clients from India get the following Dota 2 leagues for placing their bets:

Riyadh Masters;

Thunderpick Bitcoin;

The International;

European Pro League, etc.

In addition to the teams' loss and win statistics, one will get a comparison of kills number, total experience and the items each player had at the end of the match.

LOL

If you like the MOBA genre but don't like Dota 2, League of Legends has redesigned the gameplay and character progression mechanics, drastically changing the necessary strategies to win. The clients will obtain access to the below leagues:

LFL;

LCO;

PG Nationals;

TCL;

Ultraliga and so forth.

In the LOL fancy markets, you can guess which team will be the first to reach 5 to 15 kills or spill the first blood, determine the probability of quadra and pentra killings during the round and choose the duration of the map in minutes.

CS:GO

CS:GO is among the most popular cooperative first-person shooters, with over 50,000 unique players joining the game in January 2022. You will have the ability to explore the betting options among the following tournaments:

Perfect World Arena Premier League;

1xBet Series;

BLAST Premier;

ESL Pro League;

IEM and others.

The bookmaker always tries to find at least 80 markets for international events for this cyber discipline and reflects the players' headshot percentage or kill-to-death ratio.

StarCraft 2

In 2020 the creator of Starcraft 2 signed a deal with the significant tournament organizers to transform the qualifications into a weekly cup format creating the ESL Pro Tour. You will have the cyber matches from the leagues, like:

DreamHack;

GSL;

IEM Katowice;

TSL and more.

The cybersport players devise strategies for gathering resources, developing units and strengthening defense, creating unusual combinations to balance the protection of the base and obtaining power for attacks.

Virtual Sports

Virtual sports continuously generates matches of different real-life teams with progression through the improvised standings and player form statistics. Sportaza has electronic versions of the following sports:

Virtual Football;

Virtual Basketball;

Virtual Baseball;

Virtual Horse Racing;

Virtual Table Tennis and so on.

Like in actual matches, the virtual statistics show the total number of goals of the current line-ups, the average number of scores per match and a graph of the position changes in the ranking.

Popular Betting Options at Sportaza

Among all the categories in the sportsbook, the events relating to sports such as cricket, baseball, football or League of Legends are of particular interest to Indian customers. In addition, various promotions on specific sports reduce the risk for new and experienced bettors.

Live Betting

The live streaming and timeline tracking will bring more excitement, making your experience interactive through a sense of involvement with the event. Customers who prefer to place live bets will receive detailed statistics on live events, such as the teams' dominance time on the field and the average duration of attacks. You may also choose several markets to leverage your risks.

Live Previews

The platform displays live matches by category and, where possible, allows you to set up quick selections on handicap, totals or double chance markets. You can configure the filter to only see matches with video streaming without delay to get the odds you want in time. Afterwards, the bettors keep track of the placed bets in the history tab, showing the progressive results of the live events.

Line (Prematch)

When the event is more than 24 hours away, the bookie has no restrictions on accepting bets on unlikely outcomes with higher odds. It is also possible to choose the events occurring within the next 3, 6 or 24 hours. In this case, you can analyze in-depth the available information from statistics and news to form decisions about the outcomes.

Types of Bets

You have a vast arsenal for combining markets and types of bets, with the option to make several selections in a single event. One can distinguish between single, multiple or system bets depending on the combination of choices in a parlay.

Single

This type involves assigning an individual amount to each bet and is suitable for large sums per selection. Singles often help bettors react instantly to teams intercepting the initiative and adjusting the market odds. You will also discover that such bets from 820 Indian rupees are prevalent in the weekly challenges.

Combo

Combining 4 or more selections in one parlay will give you a 10% bonus on the total odds for the accumulator. At the same time, you risk losing your bet entirely if one of the predicted outcomes fails. That is why it is necessary to select markets and teams or players cautiously.

System (Express)

The systematic bets enable you to spread the risk by combining chosen outcomes into groups for increased profits in the case of success. You will also receive a 5% to 10% odds bonus for trebles or bigger combinations. The constructor will show all available options with your system of selections and indicate the increase in promotional winnings.

How to Place a Bet?

If you are not familiar with the Sportaza online platforms or have used the services of other companies, then you need to learn the specifics of betting with Sportaza. Our instructions will introduce you to the process in detail in a few steps:

Open the site. Access the Sportaza platform; Go to the Sportsbook. Switch to the Sportaza section with sports events; Choose a category. Select a sport and a match; Make a prediction. Pick the desired outcome in one of the markets; Configure the bet. Set a type and amount for the selections; Accept the settings. Place the bet confirming the configurations.

Afterwards, you may save your bet to send to your friends in code format or print a barcode for scanning with a smartphone.

Betting Odds

The bookmaker monitors live and upcoming events and periodically adjusts the odds depending on new crucial information. Besides, changes in the multiplier value reflect the corresponding indicators showing the direction of movements. The bettors can also choose which odds change the betslip will confirm automatically.

Sportaza Live Streaming

You can benefit from live video streaming at the bookie if you like betting while studying the flow of the match. The company has created a native player that adjusts the quality of the video to your internet speed and is capable of streaming the event to your TV. The player's positioning in the right-hand column allows you to search for options for profitable bets in different markets.

Sportaza Casino

The Sportaza casino benefits from a partnership with more than 60 providers, including Microgaming, Ezugi and Evolution Gaming. You may notice the following advantages of gambling on the site after a while:

Sorting the titles by a provider;

History of the last player games;

Display the recent winnings of the other players and more.

Moreover, a game like Bonus Crab features in the panel under betslip and accepts bets. At the same time, you scroll the sportsbook while running the title without causing lags in the performance.

Popular Sportaza Games

The leaders of the gambling section regarding attendance among Indian customers are categories like Andar Bahar, Slots and Wheel of Fortune. Many players pay attention to the titles with significant multipliers like Dragon Chase or Crazy Time available at Sportaza.

Slots

Many slots contain advanced flash animations with high-quality character designs or icons. If you prefer to try out the titles before playing with real money, the Sportaza casino no deposit bonuses provide several free spins on specific popular slots. Drops & Wins slots participate in the promotion with 500 prizes sharing the pool of about Rs. 735,000 from Thursday to Wednesday.

Poker

The poker titles usually contain language settings and table or card customizations for an enjoyable playing experience. Unlike the classic version, you'll play against the dealer, activating multipliers with rare combinations of cards. Using the provided SHA and seed codes, you can check every round for validity.

Baccarat

In Baccarat, you decide whether to stake your cards or the dealer's, and each round falls into several statistical categories. The paytables in the game show the probability of multiple outcomes and the limits for a single bet. Nonetheless, one can also change hands position, switch the animation on or off and set the size of the chips.

Blackjack

The renowned blackjack providers supply customers with rule hints in subsections for quick reference. The live chat in the titles' interface connects you directly to the casino partner support to instantly resolve issues with your bets.

Roulette

Roulette contains an extensive range of outcomes for selection before spinning the wheel, which is why the game is suitable for Sportaza casino novices and avid players alike. Auto bets for set results and speeding up the rounds increase the average number of attempts and thus affect the probability of hitting prizes.

Jackpot Games

Some jackpots have a storyline involving popular films, pop culture or historical periods. The differences in this genre of titles are occasionally in the cumulative or fixed amount of the prize and the probability of the winning combination hitting.

Lotteries

Lotteries have draws every 3-4 minutes and include bets on colors, sums or numbers with 12 types of wagers for each category. You can translate lotto platforms into Hindi or play the game without lag on your smartphone.

Bingo

The Bingo players buy several tickets and have to find the winning combinations by matching the values on the falling balls with the numbers. However, the providers tend to always have unique patterns for jackpots and credit trial funds to test the system.

TV Games

Sportaza casino review revealed the presence of a gambling license for live dealer broadcasters and a trustworthy reputation among regular players. The categories of live games that are currently popular in the casino include:

Teen Patti;

Roulette;

Crazy Time;

Blackjack;

Sic Bo and others.

Part of the partners has a lobby for immediate transition between multiple game types within single modern platforms.

Results and Statistics

A considerable role in bettor analysis has statistics about the form of teams or athletes, considering winning streaks, the number of points in recent matches, and so on. The bookmaker archive saves the results of past matches so that you can filter them by date, sport and league to find the games you want. On the other hand, the statistical interface features diagrams to simplify the perception of numerical information.

Bet Constructor

Once you have made your selections, your expected outcomes go into the bet constructor for further assignment of type and size. The betslip also calculates estimated winnings and displays the sum of bonuses in the case of risky bets. At the same time, there is the option of automatically accepting odds only if they rise.

Support

Monitoring the customer support department's compliance with service standards and selecting staff with high moral and ethical standards ensures that your problems will disappear quickly. Sportaza provides the contact information like the contact number in the list below:

24/7 Live chat;

Email: support@sportaza.com;

International Hotline: +35680062513 and more.

The chat requires you to give your name and write the problem description to find possible solutions in advance by a specialist. You should also attach screenshots of the errors to clarify the origin of the issues.

SportsCafe Verdict

As a result of our Sportaza review, we found a lot of reliability and amusement signs of the bookie and are ready to give the company the Sportscafe's seal of approval. Nonetheless, in our final say, we should highlight the creative approach to customer progress in the loyalty program, the convenient viewing of event statistics and the availability of a wide selection of casino games at Sportaza.

The Most Common Questions about the Sportaza

Especially for you, we have collected the most frequent questions about the bookie and tried to give short and informative answers.

Is Sportaza Legal in India?

Yes, the bookmaker is legit in India. The universal license № 8048/JAZ2020-001 by Antillephone N.V. from Curacao authorizes the company to provide online sports betting and casino services to Indian citizens under local laws.

Is Sportaza Safe for Betting in India?

Yes, it is safe to use the bookie for betting. Sportaza encrypts personal or payment details from customers and then depersonalizes the information for enhanced data protection.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

No, it is illegal to create second profiles. The bookie struggles with customers holding duplicate accounts because of the strict anti-money laundering (AML) policy and protection of bonuses from abuses.