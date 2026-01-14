Sportaza Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Sportaza App Short Overview of General Points

The representative of the mobile application Sportaza appeared on the betting market in 2021, but during this time it has already managed to gain a good reputation among other bookmaker offers. The platform works legally and is one of the safest to use all over the world, including India. This is confirmed by having an official Curacao license, so you don't have to worry about your safety and can enjoy your entertainment in peace while earning money.

The application is developed by the best software providers, so it will not require high technological characteristics from your mobile device, any player will be able to afford it, and all you need is Internet access. You also get a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to 10,202.50 INR.

The presence of an intuitive interface is also sure to please you because you will be able to spend your time with full comfort for yourself!

You can read more information about the Sportaza app in the table below:

The current version of the application The information will become available after the launch APK filesize The information will become available after the launch Installed client size The information will become available after the launch Supported operating systems Android and IOS Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Curacao Gaming License № 048/JAZ Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,202.50 INR Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods Visa, Mastercard, Sofort, GiroPay, Cash to Code, Ezee Wallet, Bitcoin, LiteCoin, Ripple and others!

Now you know all the basic information, we can move on! The Sportaza app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, best pro kabaddi betting app, chess betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings.

Screenshots of Sportaza App

In the presented screenshots, you can see how the design of the application looks inside. The combination of blue, white and green colors certainly makes the app look stylish and fashionable. And also the selected color scheme has a soothing effect and will not cause discomfort to your eyes. As mentioned earlier, the platform has an intuitive interface, which adjusts itself to your phone screen and you will not need to do it manually.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Today's betting market is overflowing with offers from different bookmakers, but it is so important not to make a mistake and choose the one that is right for you! Especially for this purpose, we have prepared a list of different advantageous characteristics of the Sportaza platform from other competitive offers in the betting services market. We are sure it can help you to know about Sportaza even better and not to make a wrong choice.

You can read the main pros and cons in the table provided:

Advantages Disadvantages Legality and safety (Curacao license) The app is under development Wide assortment of betting activities (more than 35 sports) No exact release date for the app LINE and LIVE modes No hotline support service VIP Section Support of foreign languages (more than 20, including Hindi) Different options for deposit and withdrawal Foreign currency support (more than 10 currencies including INR) Support for Android and IOS 24/7 customer support

The Sportaza App Functionality and Design

The Sportaza mobile app has been developed by highly qualified experts from around the world, which is why it supports the two main operating systems Android and iOS. The functionality of the application is fully adapted to work on almost any mobile device, and the assortment includes a full list of all available entertainment from this bookmaker.

The main functions of the app are:

Simple and clear registration system ;

Bets on any sport, including virtual sports;

Online casino;

LIVE mode;

VIP option;

Bonuses and promotions;

Tournaments and much more!

Using the Sportaza mobile app, you get the full range of this platform.

Sportaza APK Download for Android

The app is available for download absolutely free. In order to download the mobile app quickly and easily, we have prepared for you step-by-step instructions to help you. You need to have access to the Internet, follow the instructions and only 5 minutes of your time.

The app is still in development, but when it is released, you will be able to use these instructions.

1 Download Sportaza App Go to the official website of the bookmaker from your mobile device by following the link, select your device type (for Android) under "Mobile applications", and run the installation of all necessary apk-files. Go to Website 2 Security Settings for Install the App Go to your device settings, go to "Security" and turn this feature on. 3 Complete the Download Process Go to "Downloads" on your device and launch it. 4 Confirm the File Installation The last step is to confirm the app download. To do this, make sure the Sportaza shortcut appears on your device and launch it. Download the App

Sportaza App for Android

Sportaza App is suitable for people who want to bet at any time and from anywhere in the world! This is what it was designed for, to provide even more comfort to its customers.

The app is made in such a way that even a novice can quickly figure it out, and if you do have any problems, you can always contact the support team, who will immediately answer and help you.

The Android app fully includes all the functionality of the platform, so you get the full range of entertainment, bonuses and bookmaker promotions.

System Requirements

The app is designed so that everyone can afford it. Thanks to its high technology and modernity, the app is supported on almost any mobile device and does not require any special technical specifications.

Basic system characteristics for using the app on Android devices:

Android Available Versions It will be known when the app is released to the market APK File Size, memory space It will be known when the app is released to the market RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz

Supported Android Devices

Especially for Indian players, we have prepared up-to-date information about mobile devices that are supported by the Sportaza App:

Xiaomi Redmi note 7/8/9, etc;

Samsung A50, A52, A54 and above;

Samsung Galaxy M50, A51, A53, S 6/7/8/9/10 and etc;

Huawei P8, P20, etc;

HTC One, One X, etc;

Google Pixel 2/3/4.

Download the application to your device and get the opportunity to bet anywhere and anytime!

Download Sportaza App for iOS

Owners of iPhone mobile devices can also use the application on their devices since the application supports the IOS operating system.

So that you do not have problems with downloading, we have prepared a special guide on how to properly download and install the application on your device.

1 Access the Sportaza website Open the Sportaza mobile site through any browser on your iOS device by clicking on the link. Go to Website 2 Going to registration Go to the "Registration" tab and enter all the necessary data (first name, last name, date of birth, country, etc.), then go to the "Complete Registration" tab. 3 Downloading the application Select the ios version of Sportaza and tap on it to start the download. The app will automatically install on your mobile device. Done! You are now a user of the Sportaza mobile app and you can start earning! Download the App

Sportaza App for iOS

The Sportaza app for iOS is designed for users from all over the world, including India. Highly qualified specialists made sure that the application runs quickly, smoothly and without freezes, so spending time on the platform will leave you with only the best emotions. Using the app, you get the full range of features provided by the platform.

System Requirements

The application is designed so that everyone who wants to use it can afford it, so it does not require high technical specifications from your IOS devices.

The basic system requirements for the Sportaza app for iOS can be found in the table below:

IOS Available Versions It will be known when the app is released to the market APK File Size, memory space It will be known when the app is released to the market RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

In this case, the model of your phone does not affect the process of downloading an application as much as the operating system installed on it. We have prepared a list of current mobile devices with the IOS operating system, which will definitely be supported by this application.

The main models of devices that support the Sportaza app for iOS:

iPhone 4 /4S;

iPhone 5/5S;

iPhone 6 (6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus);

iPhone 7/7 Plus;

iPhone 8/8 Plus;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;

iPhone 11, 12, 13 and newer.

Download the mobile app on your IOS device and have the opportunity to earn whenever and wherever you want!

How to Install Sportaza App?

You will only need a couple of minutes to download the app by following the specially designed instructions.

Step-by-step instructions for downloading the Sportaza app:

Open the Sportaza website. Go to the official bookmaker website using your IOS device. Download the iOS version. Go to the "Mobile apps" tab and select the download option for iOS devices. Finish installing the app. Wait a few minutes, then the app will automatically be installed on your device.

You are now a Sportaza mobile app user!

How to Register in Sportaza App?

The Sportaza app is one of the most popular betting apps among Indian players. But in order to become its user and start earning money, you need to be a registered user. It is important to know that users who are over 18 years old can register.

To register you need to:

Open the app. Start Registration. To open the app, you'll need to click on the "Registration" tab. Fill in your details. In all the empty fields, you need to enter the requested information. Finish your registration.

We did it! You are now a user of the Sportaza mobile app!

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players

Sportaza respects and values its customers, so the platform has developed a system of bonuses and promotions valid for each player in the mobile app. Bonuses are valid in two main sections of the app, study carefully.

Betting Bonus

Using Sportaza mobile app for the first time, you get a nice bonus on your first deposit for the sports betting section and not only. You will also be pleasantly surprised by the welcome bonus on sports betting sections such as Esports and Virtual Sports:

Welcome Bonus. Bonus on your first deposit of 100% up to 10,202.50 INR. The wagering amount is 1 time.

E-sport Stakeback. Get 50% of the stake as a free bet in case the bet is lost. The maximum bonus for a free bet is INR 4,000 and the minimum bet amount is INR 800, the wagering amount is 3 times.

Virtual sport. Place a bet with at least INR 40,000 in Virtual Sports and receive a code for the free bet. The bonus will be 10% of the total amount. The minimum amount of free bet is INR 1,600 and the maximum amount of free bet is INR 40,000. The wagering amount is 3 times.

Sign up for the Sportaza app and get access to all available bonuses and promotions in the Betting Us port section!

Casino Bonus

If you like to spend time playing online casino you will be pleasantly surprised, active bonuses and promotions for Indian players are available in the mobile application section of the online casino.

To date, the main bonus is Welcome Bonus. Bonus on your first deposit of 100% up + 200 FS! The maximum bonus amount is 51,012 INR and the minimum deposit amount is INR 500. The wagering amount is 40 times. Download the app, go to the casino section, take advantage of the casino bonus and increase your winnings!

How to Get a Bonus in Sportaza App?

Using the Sportaza mobile app, everyone can get a bonus! It's very easy to do and we'll help you do it. To do this, follow the instructions:

Start the mobile app from your device. Complete the registration. Get your bonus.

Then go to the "Bonuses" section and choose any option you are interested in.

You did it! Use your bonus and increase your income now!

Payment Methods

The Sportaza app for Android and iOS provides a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options. Funds are deposited to your balance instantly, and withdrawals can take from 1-3 days. You can choose any deposit and withdrawal option you like.

As of today, the following options are available:

Choose the right and convenient option for you and start earning big money together with Sportaza App!

How to Update Sportaza App to the Latest Version?

Updating the application on any of the Android and iOS devices is very easy, and most importantly fast. This will give you the opportunity to get all the updated functionality of the application, as well as increase the security of use. The application has a built-in automatic update function on any device, when a new update is released, you will receive a notification about it.

In order to update the application, follow the instructions:

Click the "Agree to update" button, download it to your device and wait for the updated files to install. Restart the application.

Now you can continue to bet and make money with even more comfort for you!

Login

To start playing and earning in the Sportaza app, you need to log in. To do this, follow the instructions:

Open the mobile application from your device. Enter your details (login and password you made up during the registration) in the blank spaces. Finish logging in (click on the "Login" button).

It worked! You can start earning!

Sportaza App Video Review

To summarize, we have prepared a short video for you, which once again shows in detail the entire process of downloading and installing the Sportaza app for Android and iOS. The video will only take 2 minutes of your time and will help you understand even better. Enjoy watching it!

Sports Betting

In the Sportaza app, you will find more than 35 options for sports betting disciplines. The assortment of betting entertainment platforms is constantly expanding, and mobile app users fully own all the functionality of the platform.

The most popular sports disciplines, among Indian players, are considered:

Cricket;

Football;

Big tennis;

Basketball;

Hockey;

Table Tennis;

MMA;

Badminton;

Darts and more!

Betting is available both in LINE and LIVE mode. LIVE mode allows you to make bets in the very process of the game, so you can feel the realism even more. So you can choose the option that suits you best, and the high technology of the application will allow you to spend time qualitatively and cheerfully! Start playing right now!

Cricket App

Cricket is hugely popular in sports betting around the world, including in India. The bookmaker values its Indian players and that is why this betting game is also available in the Sportaza mobile app.

Major tournaments:

IPL;

SPL;

T20;

ECS;

Big Bash and much more!

Join in! Here everyone can find something for themselves and spend time with pleasure!

Football App

Football is also one of the most popular trends in sports betting in India. In the application, you can find two modes of betting: this discipline is Football and E-football (Fifa, GT Nations League and others).

The main international sporting events:

UEFA;

World Cup;

Ballon dor;

Primera Division and much more!

Choose the direction you like and start earning big money today! Don't forget about the LIVE mode options, which will allow you to make bets and change them in real time during the match.

Tennis App

Another popular sport in India is tennis. This trend in the Sportaza mobile app also has two sections: regular tennis and table tennis. Both of these sections work in LIVE mode, which allows players to fully immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the game and feel its realism.

Major international events:

US Open Men Singles;

ATP Bastad;

WTA;

ATP;

TT;

ITF and others!

Bet on sports in the most popular sports disciplines, and get the opportunity to live and earn big money!

Esports Betting at the App

In today's world, we increasingly want to move away from traditional sports and begin to develop other areas. Nowadays a sport like Esrorts has started to develop among betting entertainment users. The Esports app is high-tech and includes all the latest trends in the development of sports.

The main areas for betting on Esports:

Call of Duty;

Counter-Strike;

Dota 2;

Kings of Glory and much more!

Betting on Esports is simple and easy, with the advantage of being able to watch the players in real time and feel the virtual game.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App

Virtual sports in sports betting is a simulation of a real sporting event. Scheduled sports events with fixed odds and determined the winner using a random number generator. The application supports a large number of virtual sports betting, the most popular are:

VFB;

VFEL;

V-League;

V-Football;

V-Tennis;

V-Dogs;

V-Horses and much more!

Place your bets on Virtual Sports to increase your income!

How to Bet on Cricket Using Sportaza App?

In order to start earning money from sports betting, you need to have an activated account and a positive balance account. Especially for this, we have developed step-by-step instructions to help you bet on Cricket in the Sportaza app.

Follow the instructions:

Open the Sportaza app from your mobile device. Refill your account in your personal cabinet. Go to the cricket betting section. Select the event you are interested in. Enter the desired amount and confirm your bet.

Enter the desired amount and click on "Confirm".

You have done it! If the result is successful, your winnings will be automatically credited to your account.

Available Type of Bets at the App

Bookmaker Sportaza values its customers and that's why on the platform you can find more than one option for sports betting. The main criterion for Sportaza is the full satisfaction of its players.

Betting options in the Sportaza app:

Single. This is a simple bet on the outcome of your choice, which has unique odds. The higher the odds for your bet, the greater your ultimate winnings.

Parlay. You have the opportunity to bet on several unrelated events but operate at the same time. You will win if all your bets are successful.

System. A system bet includes several outcomes with the multiplication of odds against each other. The advantage is that if one or more bets lose, you still get some winnings.

Each type of betting has its own benefits and is good in its own way, so choose the option you like and start earning big money!

Betting Options at the App

The Sportaza app pays great attention to the wishes of its customers, so there are several basic types of bets available in the mobile app for different types of players so that everyone can find something that is interesting to him.

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

Read on to learn about each individual sports betting option.

Live Streaming

In order to make a bet in Live mode, you need to have a positive balance in your wallet, choose a sport discipline supporting Live mode, select the event and make a bet for the desired amount.

Online Casino Games

To play at online casinos, you need to replenish your wallet balance, go to the appropriate section of the "Online Casino", select entertainment and start playing.

Live Casino

To take advantage of this feature, you need to choose entertainment that supports Live mode, then deposit your account and enjoy the game with a live dealer.

Live Cricket Betting

Refill your wallet, go to the sports betting section, select Live Cricket, decide on the event, and bet the desired amount. You also have the opportunity to follow the match in real time.

Esports Betting

Go to your account, top up your wallet, go to the "Esports" section, select your favorite game, enter the desired amount and confirm the bet.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

Authorize, top up your wallet, go to the Virtual Sports section, study the options presented, choose something for yourself, enter the desired amount and place a bet.

Pre-Match Betting

In this betting option you get the highest odds, the higher the odds, the bigger the winnings. Choose a direction, study the odds, top up your wallet and place a bet. An important point is that bets are placed before the start of the tournament.

Multi-Betting

This betting option allows you to bet on multiple events simultaneously. If a few don't play, you still get a certain amount of winnings. In order to make a bet, you need to replenish your wallet, select the appropriate events, and place bets on the desired amounts.

Live Match Statistics

Allows you to track game statistics, which allows you to trace the dynamics and predict the best outcome.

Sportaza Casino App

In addition to sports betting, the application also has a section of online casinos. There is a large range of betting entertainment from the best providers. By installing the mobile application online casino, you get the opportunity to play absolutely at any time and anywhere in the world, having only access to the Internet.

The application gives several options for entertainment in online casinos:

Slots. The slot section is a great alternative if you are tired of betting on sports. The section is supported by the best software providers, so each slot is unique in its own way. The large assortment will pleasantly surprise you and definitely will not let you get bored!

Live Casino. By using the LIVE mode in the online casino section, you get to play with a live dealer! Believe me, the sensations you'll feel from the realistic game will definitely make you feel pleasure.

If you want to relax while making big money, then the casino section is definitely for you!

Entertainment at the Casino App

In the section of online casinos, there is a great range of betting entertainment that sometimes it is difficult to decide. Especially for this, we have prepared for you a list of the most popular entertainment in the app Sportaza:

Starburts;

Malina;

Wild Chard;

Black Jack;

Light Night Roulette;

Speed Roulette and others!

Try some of the most popular entertainment and you are sure to be satisfied!

Sportaza Mobile Version (Website version)

The Sportaza app is currently under development but is about to hit the market. Especially for this at the moment there is a mobile version of the application on the official website of the bookmaker. This allows you to access the platform from any mobile device, as the mobile version does not require technical specifications from your device and works in any browser, and the intuitive interface independently adjusts to the device.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

The features of the Sportaza app and the mobile version of the site are almost identical, but there are still different characteristics, you can see them in the presented comparison table:

Sportaza Mobile website Sportaza App Available from any browser on your mobile device Requires download and installation Does not have the ability to send notification Ability to receive notifications about any changes in the application Does not require system characteristics from the device Requires minimum system requirements May take time to load Does not require additional loading of graphic elements

Download Sportaza for PC

The Sportaza team does not provide the user with a personal computer application; instead, you can visit the official platform using your computer from any available browser. This is convenient because the site will not require any special technical characteristics from your computer and will not take up free space.

But for your convenience, you can always install the application on your mobile phone using the instructions in the article above.

Features of Sportaza App

Bookmaker Sportaza strives to fully meet the needs of its customers. The application has a number of distinctive features that set it apart from competitors in the market that provide betting services. That's why the app includes special features and distinctive characteristics.

24-hour Customer Service

The platform has a 24-hour support service, which in case of any problems related to the work of the application will answer all your questions and help solve the problem. Also, the application has a chatbot to support communication with customers.

Support IOS and Android Devices

The app is designed in such a way that everyone can afford it. That is why the non will be available for download on two operating systems.

Intuitive interface

The app is easy to use and is designed so that every new user can easily navigate and find all the information they are interested in.

How to Use a Sportaza App?

To become a user of the Spportaza app, you need to consider all the rules of the platform:

You must be over 18 years of age;

The app must be downloaded and loaded onto your mobile device;

You must be a registered user;

According to the rules of the platform, you are only allowed to register one account. If you have been registered before, you will only need to log in to your existing account;

In order for you to be able to withdraw all of your earnings, your personal information must be correct;

You must also have good Internet access in order to use the mobile app.

If you follow all of these rules, you won't have any problems using the platform.

Security of the App

Sportaza team conducts its activities in the market of betting services absolutely legally, which is confirmed by the existence of a license. Bookmaker also takes care of security for its customers and provides it as much as possible in several ways:

The protocol of data transmission security over the Internet TLS 1.2, is used to transmit the implementation of secure money transfers;

SSL encryption of data;

Curacao License;

Availability of advanced firewall technologies;

Registration with the organization responsible for identification on the sites.

Using the Sportaza team, you can be absolutely sure that your personal data is safe and confidential.

Customer Support Service on the Sportaza Mobile App

The Sportaza team, especially for the mobile app, has developed a 24/7 support service and an online chat room where anyone in need can get all the information they need about a question or problem.

In order to keep in touch with its customers, the platform has two options for interacting with them as shown in the table below:

The ways to contact Details E-mail support@sportaza.com Online Chat You can find the tab with access to online chat directly in the mobile app itself on your device or in the mobile version of the platform.

At the moment there is no communication with the support service, but when the app goes on the market, all the contact information will be actual.

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Sportaza App

In conclusion, it is safe to say that the Sportaza mobile app is one of the safest in India. Despite the fact that the app is still under development, it is handled by highly qualified professionals and the best software representatives. The high-quality functionality of the app is guaranteed! We are sure that it will immediately take the leading position not only in India but all over the world and that is why we give this app the SportsCafe badge, as it has proven to be legal and safe for Indian users.

The Most Common Questions about the Sportaza App

In order to understand even more the functionality of the application, its rules of use, etc. We have prepared a list of the most popular questions from players.

Is Sportaza App Free to Download in India?

Yes, of course! The Sportaza app is official and therefore it is available for download absolutely free not only in India but also in many other countries around the world.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of Sportaza APK?

Downloading the Sportaza mobile app from the platform's official website, you immediately get the newest version of the app. Then you can set up the automatic update of the application yourself.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

If you can't install the app, read the instructions again carefully and check the necessary system requirements for downloading the app against the specifications of your device. You can also contact support, where you can describe your specific problem in detail and you will get an immediate response.

Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?

No, but only if you are already a Sportaza platform user. But if you are a new user, you need to do the registration process, you can find information on how to do this in the article.

I Can't Manage to Install the Sportaza App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?

Don't worry, carefully read the instructions for installing the app again. You can also describe your problem by contacting the support service, where you will get an immediate answer.

What Should I Do If the Sportaza App Doesn't Work?

You need to restart your mobile device, if the app does not start working make sure it is installed correctly. We remind you that you can always contact the support service, which will help you to solve your problem.

How to Update Sportaza App?

It's very easy to do! The app installed on your device supports automatic update mode. When a new version of the app is released, you will receive a notification where you only need to agree to the update.