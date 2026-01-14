Sportaza Online Casino – Get You First Bonus 100% up to 51,012 INR + 200 FS With Exclusive Promo Code “CAFETAZA”

Sportaza App: 3.3 ★★★★★ Registration Sportaza Sportaza is one of the most reliable and trusted venues for them in the gambling market in India. Over the years, the platform has proven to be safe to use, as evidenced by its official Curacao Gaming License № 048/JAZ. Join Sportaza and get a Welcome Bonus 100% up to 51,012 INR + 200 FS with a unique promo code CAFETAZA! Welcome bonus 100% up to 51,012 INR + 200 FS Promocode: CAFETAZA Join Sportaza

How to Start Playing at the Sportaza Online Casino?

In order to start playing on the Sportaza platform now you must meet the basic conditions. You must be at least 18 years old, you must be a registered user and your balance must be positive. Use the step-by-step instructions to save time and do it right:

1 Create an account Sportaza To start registration, follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website. Then click on the "Join" button and start filling in all the blank fields of the registration page. All the details you have entered must be correct and truthful. Think of a username and a strong password, then click on the "Done" button. Go to Website 2 Activate a promo code You need to enter the word "CAFETAZA" in the promo code field offered to you during registration and click on "Done". 3 Verify your account Sportaza Go to the KYS section. You need to upload a photo of your documents to be verified by CAFETAZA. Once your account has been successfully verified you will receive an email notifying you of this. 4 Top up your balance In order to start playing you need to have a positive wallet account. To do this, go to "My Accounts" in your personal account, select the deposit option that is most convenient for you, then deposit an amount over INR 500 and click "Done". The money you deposited will be credited to your account instantly. Make Deposit

Once you have fulfilled all the conditions above, a confirmation email will be sent to the email address you provided and you can start playing straight away with Sportaza!

Sportaza Casino Bonus 100% up to 51,012 INR + 200 FS for New Players

A unique Welcome Bonus is available for every new Indian user on the Sportaza platform, giving them the opportunity to make a larger deposit and also to get special conditions. Read the basic rules for using the Sportaza Welcome Bonus carefully:

The maximum bonus amount is INR 51,012;

The minimum deposit amount is INR 500;

Bonus is valid 7 days after registration.

This bonus can only be activated by a registered user and is only valid for the Casino section. Join Sportaza and don't miss out on this nice bonus opportunity!

How to Win Back the Sportaza Casino Bonus?

As the Sportaza platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker there are wagering conditions for each valid platform bonus. These conditions, if complied with, allow you to use the bonus money and dispose of it however you like. Please read the main wagering conditions of the Sportaza Welcome Bonus carefully:

Bonus is valid 7 days after registration;

The wagering amount is 40 times.

If you follow and meet these wagering conditions, you will definitely not encounter any difficulties when using the platform, and you will be able to make full use of the bonus money and any of the platform's services!

To Join Use an Exclusive “CAFETAZA” Promo Code for Sportaza Casino

You'll be pleasantly surprised to know that the welcome bonus and other bonus offers on the platform are not all that the Sportaza platform can give you. Every new user can take advantage of a unique CAFETAZA promo code when registering, which gives you unique conditions when using the platform, such as:

Welcome Bonus 100% up to 51,012 INR + 200 FS;

The possibility of free bets of a certain amount;

Free spins for the online Casino section;

Extra bonuses on your first deposit;

Unique increased odds for bets and much more!

Join the Sportaza platform and you can now activate the unique promo code "CAFETAZA" to enjoy any service on the platform at special conditions!

Download Sportaza Casino Apk and App

To ensure even greater user comfort, the Sportaza team offers a separate mobile app for users with both Android and iOS devices. The app makes it possible to play anywhere and anytime with just a stable internet connection. Anyone who is at least 18 years old can download the Sportaza app. Follow the step-by-step instructions to download the Sportaza app correctly and quickly:

Access to an official source Sportaza. To start installing the Sportaza app, follow the direct link leading to the official download source; Log in to your personal account. Enter the username and password you made up when you registered on the platform; Start to install the Sportaza app. After accessing your personal account go to the "Mobile Applications" section of your account, select the required file type (Android or iOS) and start installing all the required files; Complete the installation of the Sportaza app. Go to the download section on your device and start installing the app. A confirmation that the application has been successfully installed will be shown on your desktop screen.

Done! You are now the owner of a standalone Sportaza mobile app for Android and iOS. You will be able to use any service of the platform presented on the official page as all its functionality is included in the separate application!

Sportaza Live Casino

For Casino fans, it is a great surprise that in addition to the Casino standard there is also a Live Casino section on Sportaza. In this section, you will be able to experience the atmosphere of big money and the realism of the game. This is where you get the unique opportunity to play with a live dealer, which adds even more excitement and unforgettable emotions. The most popular games in the Live Casino section on Sportaza are considered to be the following:

Starburts;

Malina;

Wild Chard;

Black Jack;

Light Night Roulette;

Speed Roulette and others!

Join Sportaza, go to the Live Casino section and make sure you try the live dealer game!

Sportaza Jackpot

Jackpot games are the kind of games that give you the chance to win the most money with the least amount of effort. Each game is unique and has an individual scenario. The jackpot amount is preset and can reach unbelievable proportions. The most popular jackpot games on the Sportaza platform are:

Temple Tumble;

Cunslinger;

Norse Legens;

Temple of Wealth;

Dragon Chase;

Speed Cash and much more!

Other Sportaza Casino Bonuses

Every registered user, once they have accessed their personal account, can go to the "Bonuses" section and find something to suit them. After all, the Sportaza platform offers all its customers a wide range of different bonuses and promotions to suit all tastes. In this review, we will tell you about the most popular and profitable bonuses on Sportaza.

Cashback at the Sportaza Casino

The Sportaza platform range includes a special loyalty system for all registered users. This loyalty system includes 5 main levels where the cashback percentage varies from 5-15%. Each month you will be able to increase your level and your cashback percentage will be individually calculated based on your activity level. In the last loyalty levels you will even be able to get support from your personal manager.

Popular Sportaza Casino Games

The Sportaza platform range includes a large number of varied and polar games amongst Indian users. Each game presented is of high quality and provides a seamless experience. In this review, we will cover the most popular games presented on Sportaza.

Slots

Slots, one of the biggest trends in the online casino section. Each slot is unique in its own way, as the game scenarios are not similar to each other but have their own exciting outcome. The most popular games in the Slots section are considered by Indian users to be the following options:

Slots Angels;

Burning Slots;

King of Slots;

Slot Crab and others!

Poker

Poker is the most famous and classic game for the online casino section. The aim and rules of the game are quite simple: you have to make the strongest combination of cards and convince your opponent to surrender. Poker is considered to be one of the most gambling activities in the Casino section. On the Sportaza platform you will find the following variety of poker games:

High Hand Holdem Poker;

Tri Card;

Between Poker;

Bet on Poker and much more!

Baccarat

Baccarat is one of the most popular games among Indian users in the online casino section.Every Indian player has definitely played it. The game attracts users with its simple rules, as the aim of the game is to guess which player has the strongest combination of cards. The only thing that matters here is your attentiveness. The baccarat variations on the Sportaza platform are as follows:

Baccarat Supreme;

Baccarat No Commision;

Live Baccarat ;

VIP Baccarat and others!

Blackjack

Blackjack is another well-known and popular game in the Casino section. The rules of the game are absolutely simple and straightforward, you just have to be the first to score a combination of cards equal to 21, but no more than that. If you finish first, you win. You will find the following varieties of blackjack on the platform:

Blackjack Classic;

Blackjack Classic PP;

Blackjack Supreme Multi Hand;

VIP Blackjack and much more!

Roulette or European Roulette

Roulette is a classic for online casino games. It's all about your luck, as you have to guess which section the ball thrown by the banker will end up in. You can bet on the color of the box, red or green, and on an even or odd number. Roulette is considered to be the most gambling game in the Casino section. The most popular types of roulette on the platform are:

Lucky Spin Roulette;

Neon Roulette;

American Roulette;

European Roulette and others!

Bingo

A game in which everything depends on your luck, as the choice is left to a random number generator. You have to be the first to collect the higher number on the number sheet, and whoever does it first wins. Bingo is a game where you can test your luck. The following variations of the game of Bingo are available on the platform:

Goal Bingo;

Farm Bingo;

Super Hot Bingo;

CandyBingo and much more!

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods at Sportaza Casino

The Sportaza for Android and iOS provides a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options. Funds are deposited to your balance instantly, and withdrawals can take from 1-3 days. You can choose any deposit and withdrawal option you like.

As of today, the following options are available:

Visa;

Mastercard;

Sofort;

GiroPay;

Uberweisung;

CashtoCode;

EzeeWallet;

Bank Transfer;

MiFinity;

Crypto (Bitcoin,Litecoin)

Ripple;

Instant Pay;

Ethereum.

Now you know about all the deposit options available, which means you can join the Sportaza platform now and start playing!

Sportscafe Verdict

To conclude the review, I would like to point out that the Sportaza platform is fully compliant with all standards and functionalities. The platform ensures smooth operation and provides maximum comfort of use. All of the games presented in the Casino section are of high quality. We confidently give Sportaza the Sportscafe label, thereby confirming its legality, reliability and safety for use.

FAQ

In order to provide all the information on the Casino section and the Sportaza platform to the fullest extent, we have prepared a list of the most frequently asked questions from Indian users and provided detailed answers to them. Study carefully and you will definitely be left with no questions at all!

Is Sportaza Casino Legal in India?

Yes, of course. The Sportaza platform is official Curacao Gaming License № 048/JAZ, which confirms its legality and reliability in use all over the world, including India.

Is Sportaza Casino Safe in India?

Yes, the Sportaza platform is a safe gambling platform. The team uses the latest technology in circumventing security for its users and the Sportaza platform is also represented by a licensed bookmaker.

How to Download the Sportaza Casino App?

In order to download the Sportaza app onto your device, you must be at least 18 years old. The process is quick and easy. Please refer to the overview section "Download Sportaza Casino Apk and App" and follow the step-by-step instructions to save time.

Is Sportaza Casino Reliable for Playing?

Yes, of course. After all, the Sportaza platform is officially licensed and also implements SSL encryption and more in its functionality. Which ensures complete reliability and security when using the platform.