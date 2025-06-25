Windaddy — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Windaddy App: 2.9 ★★★★★ Registration Windaddy Windaddy is one of the most popular sports betting platforms in India. Windaddy's range includes the most popular sports disciplines. In the review, you will find out all the basic information about the platform, such as the sports, the attractive bonuses, the payment systems and much more. Join Windaddy and get a 100% Welcome Bonus of up to INR 11,000! Welcome bonus 100% up to 11,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Windaddy

Windaddy Overview Windaddy was founded in 2020 and is a young platform that has already established itself as a safe place to bet on sports. The platform's range includes the most popular sports in India, as well as payment systems, the latest technology in security and more. The platform has been developed by highly skilled professionals, so it runs without hiccups. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the betting sites for cricket, best football betting sites and kabaddi betting sites in india. For more information on Windaddy, check out the table below: Quick Facts about Windaddy Game types Sports, Esports, Virtual sports, Slots, Live casino Founder Beaver Media N.V. Founded Year 2020 Headquarters Zuikertuintjeweg Z/N License Curacao license ( license number 8048/JAZ 2021-000) Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 11,000 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods PhonePe, UPI, Neteller, Skrill, MasterCard, Visa, G-Pay and others! Hindi language Yes Windaddy Score When we studied the Windaddy platform, we noted its strengths, which set it apart from its counterparts on the market today. So far we have been able to highlight the main advantages of Windaddy, but we have also found a couple of minor drawbacks. You can find out more about it by reading the material below. Advantages: So far, we have identified the following main advantages of the Windaddy platform: A wide range of sports to bet on (over 30 sports disciplines);

The most popular payment systems (PhonePe, UPI, MasterCard, Visa, Neteller, Skrill and others);

Instant deposit;

Two operating modes Line and Live;

A large selection of gaming software providers;

Support for Rupees and the Hindi language and much more! Disadvantages: We have also highlighted some minor shortcomings in the platform, which will soon be addressed by the Windaddy team: It doesn’t support cryptocurrencies;

No Welcome Bonus for the Sports section;

No support hotline phone number. Screenshots of Windaddy In the screenshots provided, you can see what the Windaddy platform design looks like. The combination of colors such as black and yellow makes the platform very modern and aesthetically pleasing. You can also note the fact that all the functionalities are arranged in such a way that finding the right section or information is not a problem. Video Review In this video review, we have tried once again to show in more detail how to properly register on the Windaddy platform, and how to create a personal account without any difficulties. Enjoy watching it!

Windaddy for Android and iOS The Windaddy platform tries to follow all the latest trends in the world and is constantly evolving. That's why the platform offers a standalone Windaddy mobile app for Android and iOS. With the app, you can bet wherever and whenever you want with just an internet connection. All you need is to be of legal age and a registered user and to install the Windaddy app on your device. As the platform is a licensed one, the installation of the app is completely free of charge. The application has been developed by the best software vendors, so it requires minimal specifications from your device.

Windaddy Mobile Website For users who cannot download a separate Windaddy app to their device, the platform offers a Mobile Website. It requires no installation and minimal specifications from your device and can be accessed from any installed browser. All you need is to be of legal age and have a personal account as well as an Internet connection.

Windaddy for PC Unfortunately, the Windaddy platform does not currently have a separate app for users of PC devices. But you can use the Browser version of the site, which is accessible from any installed browser on your computer. It does not require any system specifications from the device and includes almost all the functionality of the platform.

Registration Registration is the most important step in using any platform. Windaddy is no exception, as passing registration is the main process for using it. Without a personal account, you won't be able to place bets, activate bonuses, play the most popular games in the Casino section and much more. In order to register, you must be over 18 years of age. We have also prepared a quick step-by-step guide which will save you a lot of time: Access to the official website Windaddy. Use the direct link to go to the bookmaker's official website to start the registration process. Start the registration process. Click on the red "Join" button in the top right corner of the screen and you will be taken to a registration page which you will need to fill in with personal information. Fill in your details. Fill in all the registration fields step by step with true and correct personal information (name, phone number, country, currency, etc.) Complete the registration process. Make sure all personal data is correct and complete the registration process by clicking "Done". Once you have successfully completed the registration process, you will receive a notification email to the email address you gave us when you registered and you will be able to access all of the Windaddy platform services instantly!

Welcome Bonus A pleasant surprise for you will be that every new Indian user gets a unique opportunity to use the Windaddy Welcome Bonus to get even bigger winnings! With the bonus, you will be able to use the platform on special terms and will also be able to make more of your first deposit. Carefully read all the rules for using the Welcome Bonus and its variations, so you won't run into any difficulties. Casino Bonus For the sports betting section, the Windaddy platform offers a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to INR 11,000. The bonus is only available to registered users. Please read the basic rules for using the Windaddy bonus carefully: The bonus is active for the Casino section;

Minimum deposit amount is INR 100;

Maximum bonus amount is INR 11,000;

Bets with odds of 2.5 or more;

Wagering size 1 times;

The validity period is 7 days after registration. Join Windaddy, go to the bonuses section and don't miss your opportunity to use your Welcome Bonus!

Login Once you become a registered user, you will need to log in to your personal account in order to start playing. The Windaddy login process is very quick and easy and only takes a couple of minutes. Please use the step-by-step instructions to sign in to your Windaddy account: Access to the site. Go to the direct link leading to the official site of bookmaker Windaddy to access your personal account. Enter your personal details. Fill in all the necessary fields using your username and password. Login to your personal account. Check the correctness of your entered data and log in by pressing the "Done" button. Done! Now you have access to your personal account and can use any of the platform's services to the fullest now!

Verification Account verification is an important point when using any platform, including Windaddy. In order to be able to withdraw bonus money without any problems and to dispose of it to the fullest extent possible, you need to verify your account. The process is easy and takes only a few minutes, but it will help keep your personal details safe and help you enjoy all the services without limits. Use the step-by-step instructions to verify your Windaddy account: Access to the site. Go to the direct link leading to the official website of the bookmaker to start the verification process. Login to your personal account. Enter the username and password you made up earlier to log in. Go to the KYS section. Enter all the information you need (photos of any document confirming your identity). Also, the information you enter must be true and correct. Wait for the verification confirmation. Check all the information you have entered and then press the 'Done' button. Your application will then be sent to the Windaddy team for approval and once approved, a confirmation email will be sent to your email address provided during registration.

Windaddy Video Review In this video review, we have tried once again to show in more detail how to properly register on the Windaddy platform, and how to create a personal account without any difficulties. Enjoy watching it!

Deposit / Withdrawal Since the Windaddy platform is new to the betting market, it does not have many payment system options, but all the available ones are the most popular in India. On the platform, you will be able to place bets using the following major payment systems for Windaddy deposits and withdrawals: PhonePe;

UPI;

Mastercard;

Visa;

Skrill;

Neteller;

G-pay and others! With all these payment methods, the funds you deposit will be credited to your account instantly, but the withdrawal of funds from the Windaddy platform usually takes between 2-4 working days.

Cashback (VIP) Get 10% cashback every week! A weekly cashback insurance offer, where players receive a 10% cashback for losses. The bonus is only active for the Casino and Live Casino sections. Cashback will be credited automatically every Thursday!

Official Website Windaddy platform operates legally and safely in the betting market in India, as evidenced by its license. The platform also adheres to a fair gaming policy, which allows users to fully feel safe when using it. We have found some basic facts confirming the safety of using Windaddy: Availability of a Curacao license ( license number 8048/JAZ 2021-000);

Using the latest 128-bit SSL data encryption technology;

Storing personal data on encrypted hard drives. You don't have to worry about the privacy of your personal data, and you don't have to worry about keeping it safe using the Windaddy platform.

Windaddy Sportsbook Windaddy has the largest Sports section of any platform on the Indian market. The number of sports disciplines is more than 30, including the most popular sports in India. You are sure to find something for you here. The following is a summary of the most popular sports according to Indian users of Windaddy. Cricket Cricket is one of the most popular sporting disciplines in India. That's why the sport has a separate section. The platform offers the nicest odds and the most ambitious markets for Cricket. You will be able to bet on markets like: Indian Premier League;

BBL;

T20 World Cup;

The Hundred and more. Football Football is considered a classic option for sports betting all over the world, including India. After all, this sport offers the biggest events in the sports world and the nicest odds. You can bet live on markets such as: Premier League; UEFA;

AFC CUP;

FIFA World Cup and others! Tennis Lately, the trend in sports like Tennis has been growing, hence more and more Indian users have started betting on the sport. Under Tennis, you will find all the information on odds, standings and you can also see upcoming sporting events such as: WTA;

ATP;

ITF Women;

ITF Men;

US Open and others! Basketball Basketball is also a classic option for sports betting. After all, the sport is very popular all over the world, including in India. The platform offers nice odds for the sporting discipline and also provides the biggest sports markets such as: European Championship;

FIBA;

WNBA;

NBA and much more!

eSports The Windaddy platform aims to fully meet all the needs of its users, which is why you will find a separate Esports section on the Windaddy platform. This section is very popular and currently in high demand among Indian users. You will be able to bet on sports games such as: League of Legends;

Dota2;

CS:GO. The next section will give you a brief overview of each discipline, so read the information below carefully. Dota 2 Dota is the most popular destination in the world of Esports. Every computer player knows for sure and has played it at least once. So the Windaddy platform offers you the chance to bet on such games. After all, the rules of the game are insanely exciting and simple. LOL The most popular game among users all over the world, including India. The game scenario is simple and similar to a MOBA game, only with more fantasy motifs. In the game scenario, two teams fight each other. The objective of the game is to destroy the opponent's base. The game contains many fantasy destinations that allow for an unforgettable experience. CS:GO All players are probably familiar with this cyber sport discipline. The scenario is simple and straightforward, with two teams of five attacking each other. The aim of the game is to be the first to reach the opponent's territory and attack. This game can be watched via online streaming and you can predict the outcome during the game.

Virtual Sports This trend in the world of sports betting has also only recently begun to gain momentum. Virtual Sports allow you to simulate any sporting event in computer graphics. On the Windaddy platform, you will find a whole section with all virtual disciplines, such as: V-League;

V-Football;

V-Tennis;

V-Horses and much more! Join Windaddy, go to Virtual Sports and place your bets!

Popular Betting Options at Windaddy Today, the betting market is so crowded with different offerings that it is very difficult to find and choose the right betting platform. Windaddy contains several distinctive options that make it stand out from the rest. This is why more and more Indian users are opting for Windaddy. Below we briefly cover a few of the most unusual options. Live Betting This option gives you the chance to bet in real-time and follow the game in high quality online. This allows you to guess more accurately and gives you a more realistic feel for the outcome of the sporting event. Line (Prematch) This option gives you the opportunity to bet strictly before the start of the match, on a specific outcome and at predetermined odds. It is important to remember that the higher the odds offered, the greater the amount you can win.

Types of Bets You will also find several options for sports betting on the Windaddy platform. You can choose the type of betting that suits you best and be sure to win. Read on carefully and we will give you a brief introduction to the different types of bets and choose the one that suits you best. Single A classic type of betting gives you the chance to bet on a particular sport at pre-fixed odds and on a particular outcome. You can bet on one of the teams to win or on a draw. The higher the odds offered, the higher the number of your final winnings. Combo This type of betting allows you to place several bets on unrelated sporting events at the same time. All odds are multiplied, giving you the chance to win the most money. But if you lose even one bet, all other bets are voided. This type of bet is one of the riskiest. System (Express) This type of bet is one of the most enjoyable for bettors. Because it allows you to bet on several unrelated sporting events. All odds are added together. If you lose one or more bets, you still receive a certain amount of winnings. This type of bet is suitable for new users who are just starting out in betting.

How to Place a Bet? Betting on the Windaddy platform is quick and easy. You need to be an adult, registered user with a positive account balance. Use the step-by-step instructions to save time: Access to the site Windaddy. Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website. Login to your personal account. Enter your previously created username and password. Refill your account. Go to the My Accounts section and add at least INR 100 to your betting account. Make a bet. Then go to the sports betting section, choose the discipline and the closest event, check the odds and place a bet of your choice. We did it! Now you know how to place a bet, which means you can start playing with Windaddy now!

Betting Odds The Windaddy team values each and every one of its users, which is why it is so important for the platform to give the best conditions to its customers. The platform offers the most popular sports with the highest odds for Indian users. Don't forget that the higher the odds offered, the higher the final winnings!

Windaddy Live Streaming This feature allows you to bet on sports in real-time. You are given the opportunity to watch the game simultaneously via high-quality online streaming. You will be able to predict the outcome more accurately, allowing you to make the right bet.

Windaddy Casino For those who are bored with the usual sports betting, the Windaddy platform offers a separate section on Casinos, where you will find a wide range of different games. The Casino section offers over a hundred gambling activities to suit all tastes. You'll be able to dive into the big money and have an unbelievable experience.

Popular Windaddy Games Since there are over a hundred games in the Windaddy Casino section, we thought we'd give you a quick overview of the most popular games in the Casino section. Read the information below carefully and you're sure to find something for you. Slots Slots are the biggest section at the Casino. Each slot is unique in its own way and has a different scenario. Playing slots is sure to keep you entertained, varied and simple. The most popular slots on the Windaddy platform are considered to be the following: Star Burst;

8 Dragons;

Fruits of Desire;

Hell’s Sevens;

Big Bamboo;

Heart Burst and others. Poker A poker is a classic option for Casino games. After all, poker is known by every player all over the world, including India. The rules of the game are to make the strongest combination of cards as opposed to your opponent. You will find the following variants of the game of Poker on Windaddy: Joker Stoker;

Tower of Power;

Evo Poker Lobby;

6+ Poker and others. Baccarat Baccarat is considered one of the popular Casino games among Indian users. This game is attractive because it has simple rules. The objective of the game is to be the first to collect a combination of cards equal to 9. The platform offers the following options to play Baccarat: Evo Baccarat Lobby;

Live Baccarat;

Golden Wealth Baccarat;

Speed Baccarat and many more. Blackjack Another of the most popular games for the Casino section. This game depends on your luck, as you'll be the first to collect a combination of cards equal to 21. If you get there first, you win. The following variations of the game are available on the platform: Lightning Blackjack;

Classic Blackjack;

VIP Blackjack;

Evo BlackjackLobby and others. Roulette or European Roulette Roulette is a classic form of entertainment for Indian players. After all, this game is also popular all over the world and depends on your luck. You have to guess which cell the ball will land in. You can bet on the color of the cell or on a number. The following variations of the game are available on the Windaddy platform: Hindi Roulette;

Speed Auto Roulette;

Lightning Roulette;

VIP Roulette;

Evo Roulette and others. Jackpot Games These games are a separate section in the Casino. These games are jackpot slots. The main difference is that you can win the most money with the least amount of effort and still have an incredible experience. The following jackpot games are currently available on Windaddy: Hot and Spicy;

Monkey Jackpot;

Pirate Jackpot ;

Grand Spinn;

Hot Wild Pepper many more. Bingo Bingo is one of the easiest games in the Casino section. The aim of the game is to cross out the most digits from a card. It's a chance to test your luck, as a random number generator selects all the numbers. On Windaddy you will find the following variations of the game: Just A Bingo;

Rio Bingo;

Bingo 88;

Bingo Soccer and many others!

Results and Statistics Once you become a registered user and have a personal account, the "Statistics" section will be available for you to bet more correctly, because it contains all the information on odds, standings and upcoming events.

Support The Windaddy team has incorporated a 24-hour customer support service into the platform's functionality. You can ask for help at any time of the day and a specialist will get back to you with a description of your problem. There are several ways of contact on the platform, as shown in the table below: The ways to contact Details E-mail support@windaddy.com Online Chat Chat is in the app itself, where you can write at any time. Instagram @Windaddybet https://instagram.com/windaddybet?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= Telegram @Windaddy https://t.me/windaddybet

SportsCafe Verdict In conclusion in our analysis of the Windaddy platform, we would like to point out that the platform performs to the best of its abilities and ensures smooth operation. All games work without freezes or glitches, and the support team provides instant answers to questions. We confidently give Windaddyplatform the Sportscafe badge!