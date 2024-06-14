Euro 2024: Favourites, Predictions, Place your Bets in India with Expert Advice

(Players of the England team in the EURO 2024)

With EURO 2024 coming soon, football fans are excited for sleepless nights cheering on their teams. Everyone is looking forward to the thrilling matches, the energy of the crowd, and the amazing moments that only a big tournament can bring. With so much action and drama, it is important to discuss all the things such as who will win EURO 2024, who will be the top goal scorer, which team has an amazing lineup and much more. And with this blog, Indian fans are all set to get expert opinions on all EURO predictions and other exciting events.

When does Euro 2024 start?

Coming in as the 17th edition of the UEFA European Football Championship, the EURO 2024 is all set to hit the TV screens of the fans on 14th June 2024 and in the first match of the tournament, the hosts, Germany will be taking on the Scotland team at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The final answer to the question of who will win EURO 2024 will finally be answered on 14th July 2024 at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

(EURO CUP 2024)

A total of 51 matches will be taking place at different grounds in Germany such as Fußball Arena München of Munich, Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt, Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, and many more. All the 24 teams will be competing for the ultimate title in the whole tournament.

Euro 2024 favourites - who has the chance of winning?

If you want to know the favourites to win EURO 2024, you're in the right place. The tournament will be intense, with all 24 teams fighting hard for the championship. Expect thrilling matches as Europe's best players compete for glory. Whether you're cheering for a well-known team or an underdog, the excitement of EURO 2024 will keep you on the edge of your seat. With expert analysis and updates, we’ll guide you through the action, helping you enjoy every moment of this highly anticipated event and know more about the EURO 2024 favourites here.

5. Italy

The defending champions of the EURO 2024 have again made it to the list of the favourites to win euros as they have got an ultimate team led by the captain Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was the Player of the Tournament in the EURO 2020. After missing out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the team will be looking to have EURO 2024 winner odds in their favour, and with players such as Federico Chiesa, Gianluca Scamacca, Davide Frattesi, and Riccardo Calafiori are certain to start and hence the team will be looking to get their 3rd Title in 2024.

4. Germany

Germany, the host nation with three EURO Cups already to their name, is poised to be a formidable contender once again. Benefiting from the home advantage and a favourable position in Group A, they are a team to watch. Led by their captain Ilkay Gundogan, Germany boasts a star-studded lineup featuring the likes of Thomas Müller, Toni Kroos, Manuel Neuer, and Marc-André ter Stegen. With their mix of experienced veterans and rising talents, the German squad is ready to make a strong bid for the title on their home turf.

3. Portugal

(Christiano Ronaldo during a match for the Portugal team)

Placed in Group F for the EURO 2024, the Portugal team is taken as favourites to win euros for the second time after the 2016 season. With the other teams such as Turkey, Georgia, and the Czech Republic, the qualification to the knockouts looks on the card for the team. The team will be led by their star player Cristiano Ronaldo who won the Golden Boot award in the 2020 EURO Cup and his other teammates such as Diogo Costa, Pepe, Nuno, Mendes, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Nunes, and Diogo Jota are going to be crucial for the team.

2. England

The Runners-Up of the 2020 EURO Cup, England has the chance to go one step ahead in the 2024 EURO Cup. The team is placed in Group C and has Slovenia, Denmark, and Serbia, allowing them to have an easy qualification process for the next stage. For the team, the coach Gareth Southgate will have a crucial role to play as their captain Harry Kane has got a chance to win their first EURO title. Players such as Jarrod Bowen, Declan Rice, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Luke Shaw will play a significant role in the team.

1. France

Getting a heartbreak in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, France will be entering as the EURO 2024 favourites because of the lineup they have and hence they feature at the top of our list. The young Kylian Mbappe has been handed the captaincy duties while the other players such as Ousmane Dembélé, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann, Alphonse Areola, and Theo Hernández will be the players to watch out for during the whole tournament. The team has been placed in Group D with the other members such as Poland, Netherlands, and Austria.

Who will win Euro 2024: Our Prediction

After evaluating past performances and the current dynamics of EURO 2024, France appears to have a prime opportunity to secure their third EURO title. Led by the exceptional Kylian Mbappe, who has established himself as a superstar in the football world, France is a team to watch. They have been placed in a relatively manageable group for the League Stage, which should facilitate a strong start to their campaign.

(France team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup)

With Didier Deschamps as their coach, the team is strategically well-prepared and motivated to redeem themselves after their narrow defeat in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Finals. The combination of Mbappe's brilliance, a favourable group draw, and Deschamps' experienced leadership positions France as a formidable contender in the tournament.

Who will be the Euro 2024 top scorer?

For Euro football betting, getting the predictions of the top goal-scorer is important and with the players being in top form, it is tough to predict the top 5 players of the tournament. However, looking at the past performances and the current form of the players, we have curated a list of the 5 players who have the opportunity to become leading goal-scorers in the tournament.

(Players to watch out in the EURO 2024)

Cristiano Ronaldo: Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of the Portugal team, is undoubtedly one of football's greatest legends. Having won the Golden Boot in the 2020 EURO Cup, he continues to be a key player for Portugal. In his 25 matches for the national team, Ronaldo has scored an impressive 14 goals, making him the top scorer. Given his current form and consistent performance, Ronaldo is a strong contender to win the Golden Boot again in EURO 2024. Antoine Griezmann:A crucial player for the France team, Antoine Griezmann will be playing as a Midfielder and was the winner of the Golden Boot in the 2016 EURO Cup. From the last 11 matches played by him in the tournament, he has got 7 Goals and his skill level will be crucial for the team in tough games. Kylian Mbappe:Supporting his teammate Antoine Griezmann, the captain of the France team Kylian Mbappe also features in the list of the possible top-scorers of the EURO Cup 2024. From the 4 games he played in the EURO Cups, he has yet to open his account but with the additional pressure of the captaincy, the youngster will be looking to handle things well. Harry Kane: Captaining the England team in the EURO Cup 2024, Harry Kane has the opportunity to increase his goal tally for the team. In the last 11 appearances for the England team in the EURO Cups, he has scored 4 goals and will be looking to take the title home this time. Romelu Lukaku: The fifth spot in the list is taken by Romelu Lukaku of Belgium who has got a brilliant record of 6 goals from the last 10 appearances in the EURO Cups. The Belgium forward will have a key role to play for the team in the upcoming tournament.

Who will the bookmakers bet on?

Looking for the EURO 2024 winner odds and searching for the best bookmaker to place the bets, well your search ends here as we have got a list of the top 5 bookmakers that are going to make the EURO Cup 2024 intense and EURO betting exciting for you.

1. Parimatch

Founded in 1994, Parimatch has risen to prominence as a leading platform for betting on European football. Renowned for its intuitive design, it offers a wide variety of betting choices for EURO matches, making it easy for users to engage. With a Curacao license, Parimatch ensures the highest standards of financial security, earning the confidence of its users. The platform's commitment to customer satisfaction and secure transactions has solidified its reputation as a trusted name in the world of football betting.

2. Batery

With a 200% Welcome Bonus of up to 25,000 INR, Batery beckons bettors to elevate their Euro 2024 experience. This innovative platform excels in live betting, offering real-time updates and seamless in-play wagering on every Euro Cup match. Batery's diverse betting markets cater to all preferences, from player props to exhilarating in-play wagers. Convenience reigns supreme with user-friendly interfaces and secure payment gateways like Paytm, PhonePe, and UPI. Competitive odds, cash-out flexibility, and hassle-free deposits further enhance Batery's appeal.

3. Megapari

Megapari excels with its diverse payment options, accommodating credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies for a seamless experience. Ranked 3rd among Euro Cup betting sites with a 4.8/5 rating, it offers enticing welcome bonuses of up to 30,000 INR and a low 55 INR minimum deposit. The unique cash-out feature empowers bettors to swiftly withdraw earnings. Megapari's allure lies in its accessibility, flexibility, and better-centric approach.

4. Melbet

With a lucrative 150% welcome bonus, allowing players to earn up to 40,000 INR, Melbet sets the stage for an exhilarating Euro 2024 betting experience. This platform stands out by offering superior odds on Euro Cup matches, providing bettors with the opportunity for more profitable wagers. Melbet's dedication to in-play excitement is unmatched, featuring live streaming of crucial Euro matches directly on the website, enabling real-time betting alongside the built-in player.

5. 888starz

888starz offers an exciting 100% Sports First Deposit Bonus of up to 8,000 INR for Euro 2024 betting. This bonus lets you boost your bankroll right from the start. The site uses the latest technology for a smooth and fun betting experience on Euro Cup matches. Your personal and financial details are kept completely safe with strong security measures. But what makes 888starz really stand out is their excellent 24/7 customer support. Friendly staff are always ready to help with any issue or question you might have, day or night.

Conclusion

From the 14th of June 2024, football fans have an amazing chance to have Euro football betting along with cheering their EURO favourite team. This grand spectacle promises to be a month-long celebration of the beautiful game, where the dreams of 24 nations converge on the hallowed pitches of Europe. Euro 2024 gives football bettors a thrilling chance to get in on the action. Every nail-biting goal, clever play, and dramatic moment allows bettors to feel the rush and intensity of the beautiful game.