Remo Website Hacked After Neymar Dispute
Remo’s official website was hacked on Saturday after club president Antônio Carlos Teixeira, known as Tonhão, insulted Neymar following Santos’ 1-0 Copa do Brasil win. The group Umbrella Gang defended Neymar, highlighting his charitable work through Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr.
For the latest development involving Santos and Remo, the Brazilian club’s official website was breached on Saturday, with hackers using the defacement to defend Neymar after a heated Copa do Brasil encounter. The group calling itself Umbrella Gang criticised Remo president Antônio Carlos Teixeira, popularly known as Tonhão, following Santos’ 1-0 victory at the Mangueirão that sent Remo out in the last 16. The incident followed a tense exchange involving Neymar, who confronted Remo supporters, players and officials in the tunnel after the final whistle.
The Santos forward repeatedly celebrated his team’s victory before Tonhão later criticised him publicly and reportedly referred to Neymar as a “vagabundo.” During the cyberattack, Remo’s website displayed a montage featuring Neymar and Tonhão, along with a message praising Neymar’s contributions away from football. The hackers highlighted donations and charitable projects linked to the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr, including support connected to Rio Grande do Sul, Venezuela and children affected by cancer.
The group also mocked Remo by praising local rivals Paysandu, adding another layer to the controversy. The longer message was later removed, leaving the montage and a statement claiming responsibility for the breach. Remo is now working to restore its website. Neymar had also assisted the winning goal that confirmed Santos’ 1 0 victory and Remo’s elimination.