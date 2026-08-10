Remo Website Hacked After Neymar Dispute

For the latest development involving Santos and Remo, the Brazilian club’s official website was breached on Saturday, with hackers using the defacement to defend Neymar after a heated Copa do Brasil encounter. The group calling itself Umbrella Gang criticised Remo president Antônio Carlos Teixeira, popularly known as Tonhão, following Santos’ 1-0 victory at the Mangueirão that sent Remo out in the last 16. The incident followed a tense exchange involving Neymar, who confronted Remo supporters, players and officials in the tunnel after the final whistle.