Who has qualified for UEFA EURO 2024?

(Teams that have qualified for the EURO 2024)

The football season is all set to start as the UEFA EURO 2024 championship will be up for grabs between the 24 EURO 2024 teams who will be competing in 51 matches that will be played in Germany. From June 14 2024 to July 14, 2024, the football fans will be glued to their screens for the 17th edition of the UEFA EURO 2024. Now the main question that arises is which teams qualified for EURO 2024 and who is the defending champion? Well, Italy is going to defend their title against the 23 teams in the 10 stadiums of Germany. In this blog, we will look at all the Euro teams who qualified for Euro 2024.

Which teams have qualified for EURO 2024?

Among the 24 teams, Germany is the Host nation and hence got an automatic qualification for the Euro 2024 tournament and is the first answer to the question of who has qualified for Euro 2024. The rest of the 23 teams at Euro 2024 have incredible stories behind qualifying for the big tournament. Most of them fought hard through a tough qualifying process to book their spot. 19 teams are returning from the previous Euro 2020 edition. This includes the defending champs Italy and the runners-up England. It also has the 2022 World Cup finalists France who took second, and Croatia who won the third place match.

Portugal impressively qualified without a single loss. Some countries are making a comeback after missing out on Euro 2020. Albania and Romania both return. But the most inspiring story may be Georgia. After gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, they had never qualified for a major tournament. That all changed when they dramatically beat Greece in a penalty shootout to punch their ticket to Euro 2024. The debutants will look to shock the world. Now, let’s look at the strengths and other details of the Euro 2024 teams qualified.

1. Germany

Being the Host nation for the EURO 2024, Germany made it to the tournament as an automatic qualification and has been placed in Group A of the League Stage. They will be playing their matches against Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland in the League Stage and have a chance to qualify for the next stage under the captaincy of Ilkay Gundogan. With three EURO Cups in 1972, 1980, and 1996, the team has a chance to script history again.

2. Scotland

(Scotland team for the EURO CUP 2024)

The second team of Group A, Scotland made it to the EURO 2024 qualifiers by coming out at the top via play-offs in 2023. With a fantastic qualifying run, they pulled off impressive wins against tough opponents like Spain, Norway, Georgia, and Cyprus. Their previous appearances were at Euro 2020, Euro 1996, and way back at Euro 1992. This will be only the fourth time Scotland has made it to the European Championship tournament. Andy Robertson will be the one who will lead the team and has a chance to script the history for the team in the EURO Cup 2024.

3. Hungary

In the UEFA Euro qualifiers, Hungary came out at the top by being the top team of Group G and hence made it to the official EURO 2024 tournament. The road to Euro 2024 for Hungary was paved with resilience and determination. Their pivotal moment came on November 16th, when a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Bulgaria kept their dreams alive. However, it was their final group stage performance that truly sealed their fate. On the last matchday, Hungary displayed their mettle by defeating Albania 3-1. The team will be captained by Dominik Szoboszlai for the EURO Cup 2024 tournament.

4. Switzerland

The fourth team of Group A in the EURO Cup 2024 tournament, Switzerland was through to the teams qualified for Euro 2024 by the qualifiers. The team showed their quality by earning a Euro 2024 spot. They finished in the top two of Group I with 17 points from eight matches. Switzerland only lost one game during the whole qualifying campaign and this will be the third Euro finals in a row for the Swiss national team. In total, they have now qualified for six European Championship tournaments over the years. The team has got Granit Xhaka as their captain for the tournament.

5. Spain

(Spain team players for the EURO CUP 2024)

The three-time Euro Cup champions, Spain are again back in the contest, and with Alvaro Morata as their captain, the team has a chance to end the 12-year drought of the championship. So, Spain stumbled at the start but soon found their footing, smoothly progressing through Group A. They conquered tough opponents like Scotland and Erling Haaland's Norway. Now, fueled by the desire to reclaim their former glory, the three-time European champions are determined to erase the memories of recent disappointments. With their eyes set on the prize, they aim to showcase their dominance.

6. Croatia

Runners-up of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Croatia have got an amazing bunch of players and will be competing under the captaincy of Luka Modric who has been the playmaker for the team. After facing setbacks with losses to Turkey and Wales in October, Croatia's chances for direct qualification seemed uncertain. However, they secured the 21st and last automatic spot for the 24-team tournament next June and July by narrowly edging out Wales for the runners-up position in Group D on Matchday 10. Positioned in Group B for EURO 2024, Croatia now looks forward to showcasing its strength on the field and striving for success in the upcoming championship.

7. Italy

(Italy team players for the EURO 2024)

The defending champions of the 2024 Euro Cup faced formidable challenges in the qualifiers, clinching their spot in the tournament on the final day with a hard-fought draw against Ukraine. Placed in Group B alongside tough contenders like Croatia and Spain, they anticipate a gruelling journey to retain their title. Leading the charge this time is Gianluigi Donnarumma, honoured as the Player of the Tournament in the 2020 Euro Cup. With his guidance and the team's determination, they are poised to fight for their third Euro Cup triumph in the upcoming 2024 tournament.

8. Albania

Coming with a young and skilled squad, Albania's team will be competing in Group B and have Berat Djimsiti as their captain. In a thrilling showdown against Moldova, Albania punched their ticket to the European Championships for only the second time in their history. The pivotal moment came with a tense 1-1 draw, where Sokol Cikalleshi's 25th-minute penalty put Albania in the lead, only for Moldova to equalize three minutes from time. Nonetheless, Albania's resilience shone through as they secured the top spot in their group. Earlier, they cemented their position with a victory over the Faroe Islands, who were at the bottom of Group E.

9. Slovenia

The first team of Group C that made it to the Euro Cup 2024, Slovenia will be playing under the leadership of Jan Oblak and will look to claim their first title. In the match against Kazakhstan, Slovenia secured their second-place finish in Group H with a hard-fought 2-1 victory. Benjamin Sesko and Benjamin Verbic emerged as the heroes, netting crucial goals to propel Matjaz Kek's squad into the competition. Their triumph in the final qualifying game not only sealed their spot in the tournament but also placed them on par with group leaders Denmark in terms of points.

10. Denmark

(Denmark team players during an International match)

Winners of the 199e EURO Cup are back with another chance to claim the trophy under the captaincy of Simon Kjaer who has got the experience of playing the tough matches. Securing their spot in Euro 2024 with a decisive 2-1 victory over Slovenia on November 18, Denmark celebrated Joakim Maehle and Thomas Delaney's goals that sealed the deal. Positioned in Group C for the tournament, the Danish team now sets its sights on the ultimate prize: the championship trophy. Their journey to qualification showcased their resilience and determination, proving their capability to contend on the international stage.

11. Serbia

In the Group C, Serbia has been placed along with the members Slovenia, Denmark and the England team. The team has got Dusan Tadic as their captain who will be hoping to repeat the performance of the EURO 2024 qualifiers. Securing their place in Euro 2024, Serbia clinched a crucial 2-2 draw against Bulgaria on November 19, confirming their qualification as Group G runners-up. Milos Veljkovic and Srdan Babic found the back of the net for the hosts, cementing their path to the tournament. This marks Serbia's return to the Euros since their last appearance in 2000. Despite finishing four points behind group leaders Hungary, their resilient performance throughout the qualifiers showcased their determination and skill on the field.

12. England

(England players during a game of EURO 2020)

Coming as the runner-up of the Euro Cup 2020, the England team will be determined to get one step ahead in the EURO Cup 2024 with Harry Kane leading them on the field. In a historic victory at Wembley Stadium in October, England secured their spot at Euro 2024 with a commanding win over Italy. The triumph not only propelled them into the tournament but also ignited hopes of a maiden Euro Cup title. With the opportunity to script history beckoning, England's national team now stands on the brink of a significant achievement.

13. Poland

Getting to the Euro 2024 teams via the Play-offs, the Poland team has got an amazing squad which will be led by Robert Lewandowski in the tournament. Poland secured their ticket to Euro 2024 in dramatic fashion, edging past Wales 5-4 in a tense penalty shootout on March 26. After a goalless draw in regular time and no breakthrough in extra time, the fate of the match rested on penalties. The decisive moment came when Leeds forward Daniel James faltered, missing his spot-kick and granting Poland passage to the Euro finals.

14. Netherlands

(Netherlands players during the EURO 2020)

Group D of the EURO Cup 2024 will be an exciting one as the Netherlands will be the second team entering the tournament from there and Virgil van Dijk will be leading this side with the expectations of claiming their second title after 1988. Earning their place in the finals set to take place in Germany, the Netherlands emerged as Group B runners-up, trailing behind France. The team’s journey to qualification reached its top with a decisive victory over the Republic of Ireland, securing their spot in the upcoming EURO Cup 2024 summer tournament. The team can be termed as a Dark Horse because of the perfect combination of skill and experience.

15. Austria

Stuck with three top teams in Group D, Australia has a chance to get some upsets in the Euro Cup 2024. David Alaba has been assigned the role of leading this young team that secured their berth in Euro 2024. Austria navigated through the challenges of Group F with determination and resilience. Finishing second in the group, they trailed just one point behind the leaders, Belgium. With their ticket to the tournament confirmed, Austria sets its sights on surpassing their performance in Euro 2020. Despite a heartbreaking loss in the Round of 16 to eventual champions Italy, they now approach the upcoming competition with ambition.

16. France

(France players during an International game)

Termed as one of the favourites to win the EURO Cup 2024, France will be led by Kylian Mbappe and the team will be looking to overcome the heartbreak of FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals. France, boasting a formidable record as two-time European champions, dominated Group B en route to securing their place in Euro 2024 as group winners. Their journey to qualification saw them effortlessly outclass opponents including the Netherlands, Gibraltar, Greece, and the Republic of Ireland. Spearheaded by the dynamic Kylian Mbappe and his talented teammates, France showcased their skills on the field, leaving little doubt about their status as contenders.

17. Belgium

A team that can make the opponent team pay on their day, Belgium has a perfect roster which will be led by Kevin De Bruyne and has players such as Romelu Lukaku, Yannick Carrasco, and others in the team. The team is placed in Group E and was the first team to qualify for EURO 2024 through the qualifiers stage. However, this time, the team will be without their main player Eden Hazard because of the retirement. The runner-up of the 1980 EURO Cup has finally got the opportunity to come back and lift the trophy for the first time.

18. Slovakia

For the EURO Cup 2024, Slovakia has been introduced and they will be competing under the leadership of Milan Skriniar. Securing their place in the Euro 2024 tournament, Slovakia delivered a memorable performance with a resounding 4-2 victory over Iceland on November 16. The match witnessed stellar displays from Juraj Kucka, Ondrej Duda, and Lukas Haraslin, who netted a brace, sealing a historic win for their nation. Despite finishing second in Group J behind Portugal, Slovakia's triumph underscores their resilience and determination on the field. Placed in Group E for the upcoming tournament, Slovakia braces for the challenges ahead with optimism and excitement.

19. Romania

The team that made it to the EURO Cup 2024 with dominance, the Romania team will be up for the challenge under the leadership of Nicolae Stanciu. Romania secured their place in Euro 2024 in impressive fashion, finishing atop Group I with a commanding 22 points, a notable five points ahead of the runner-up Switzerland. Their qualification journey showcased Romania's strength and determination on the field, earning them well-deserved recognition among European football elites. Players like Denis Alibec, Razvan Marin, Vasile Mogos, and others will be crucial for the team.

20. Ukraine

As we end Group E, the last team to be placed here is Ukraine which will be captained by Andriy Yarmolenko. In a nail-biting play-off clash on March 26, Ukraine secured their spot in the forthcoming Euro 2024 with a narrow 2-1 victory over Iceland. After falling behind to an early goal from Albert Gudmundsson, Ukraine displayed resilience as Viktor Tyshankov netted the equalizer for his team. With tensions high, Mukhailo Mudryk emerged as the hero, striking a late winner to seal Ukraine's qualification for the tournament in Germany this June.

21. Czech Republic

(Czech Republic players during EURO CUP 2020)

The team that has got the fighting spirit and placed in Group F of the EURO Cup 2024, Czech Republic will be fighting with other tough teams such as Portugal, Georgia, and Turkey. Led by captain Tomas Soucek, the Czech Republic clinched their spot in the Euro 2024 finals with a decisive victory over Moldova in the last round of qualifying matches. Despite finishing level on points with Albania, who settled for a goalless draw against the Faroe Islands to wrap up the group stage, the Czechs narrowly missed out on the top spot due to their head-to-head record. Nonetheless, their journey to qualification showcased their resilience and determination on the field.

22. Georgia

Under the leadership of Guram Kashia, Georgia secured their spot in this summer's tournament with a thrilling play-off victory over Greece on March 26. Despite facing adversity with Giorgi Loria's first-half red card, the home side displayed resilience, holding Greece to a goalless draw until the penalty shootout. In a tense shootout, Georgia held their nerve, converting four of their five penalties, while Greece faltered, missing two of their four attempts. This victory marks a historic moment for Georgia, as Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia earns his maiden appearance in the European Championships. With their ticket punched, Georgia now sets its sights on making waves in the tournament.

23. Portugal

The most competitive team in the Group F of the EURO Cup 2024, Portugal will be under the leadership of the Football star Cristiano Ronaldo here. Portugal's journey to Euro 2024 was etched with dominance as they swept through Group J in October, leaving Slovakia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and their rivals trailing behind. Spearheaded by the indomitable Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal showcased their unwavering excellence on the pitch, securing their berth in the tournament with emphatic victories. Their qualification marks their ninth appearance in the European Championship, a testament to their enduring footballing legacy. Now, as they gear up for the challenges ahead in Germany,

24. Turkey

The Final team of the EURO Cup 2024 that will be competing in Group F is Turkey which comes with leadership from Hakan Calhanoglu who has been exceptional on the field. Following a challenging journey through Group D, Turkey secured their spot in Euro 2024 amidst tough competition from Wales and Croatia. Despite stumbling with a disappointing home defeat to Croatia early in the group stage, Turkey displayed resilience and determination to bounce back. Key contributions from standout players such as Cenk Tosun, Arda Guler, and Kerem Akturkoglu were instrumental in their success, guiding Turkey to qualification for the tournament in Germany.