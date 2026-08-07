Mohamed Salah Joins Trabzonspor After Ending Nine Year Liverpool Career

Salah leaves Anfield after an outstanding nine year spell that established him as one of Liverpool's greatest ever players. During his time with the club, he won 7 major trophies and scored 257 goals in 442 appearances across all competitions, finishing as Liverpool's third highest goalscorer. The 34 year old had also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for several years, with Liverpool famously rejecting a reported £150 million offer from Al Ittihad in 2023.