Mohamed Salah Joins Trabzonspor After Ending Nine Year Liverpool Career
Mohamed Salah has signed a two year contract with Trabzonspor on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool by mutual agreement, one year before his deal expired. The 34 year old ended his nine year Anfield spell with 257 goals in 442 appearances and seven major trophies.
Salah now joins the Turkish club, which qualified for the Europa League playoffs after finishing third last season.
For the Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor, the arrival of Mohamed Salah marks one of the biggest signings in the club's recent history. The Egyptian forward has joined on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool, signing a two year contract following the mutual termination of his previous deal with the Premier League champions. Although Salah had extended his Liverpool contract in April 2025, both parties agreed to end the agreement a year early after a difficult final season that included limited playing time and a public disagreement with head coach Arne Slot.
Salah leaves Anfield after an outstanding nine year spell that established him as one of Liverpool's greatest ever players. During his time with the club, he won 7 major trophies and scored 257 goals in 442 appearances across all competitions, finishing as Liverpool's third highest goalscorer. The 34 year old had also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for several years, with Liverpool famously rejecting a reported £150 million offer from Al Ittihad in 2023.
Instead, Salah will now continue his career in Turkey, where Trabzonspor secured third place last season and will compete in the UEFA Europa League playoffs. On the international stage, he also impressed during Egypt's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, contributing 1 goal and 2 assists as his nation reached the Round of 16 before suffering a narrow 3 to 2 defeat against defending champions Argentina.
0
0
0
0
0
0