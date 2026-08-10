Lionel Messi Mourns Father Jorge Messi at Private Funeral

In the wake of Jorge Messi’s death at the age of 68, Lionel Messi and his family gathered in Rosario to bid him a private farewell. The funeral was held at El Prado cemetery on the outskirts of the city under tight security, with attendance limited to close family members. Lionel Messi travelled from the United States on a private plane on Saturday night with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children.