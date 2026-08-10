Lionel Messi Mourns Father Jorge Messi at Private Funeral
Lionel Messi has bid farewell to his father, Jorge Messi, who died aged 68 after complications from a long term illness. The private funeral was held at El Prado cemetery in Rosario under tight security. Messi travelled from the United States with Antonela Roccuzzo and their children.
In the wake of Jorge Messi’s death at the age of 68, Lionel Messi and his family gathered in Rosario to bid him a private farewell. The funeral was held at El Prado cemetery on the outskirts of the city under tight security, with attendance limited to close family members. Lionel Messi travelled from the United States on a private plane on Saturday night with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children.
They were joined by Messi’s mother Celia Cuccittini and siblings Matías, Rodrigo and María Sol. Fans gathered near Rosario airport and outside the cemetery to express their condolences, with messages of support dedicated to the Argentina captain. Rosario mayor Pablo Javkin also offered sympathy to the Messi family and said local authorities were prepared to help protect their privacy. The Argentine Football Association honoured Jorge Messi by arranging a minute’s silence before matches across professional and youth competitions.
Players, coaches and referees also wore black armbands as a mark of respect. Jorge Messi died in the early hours of Saturday after being admitted to Sanatorio Centro in Rosario following complications from a long term illness. He played an important role throughout Lionel Messi’s journey, supporting him from his early football days in Rosario through his rise to becoming a World Cup winner and global football icon.