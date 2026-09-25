Exclusive interview with Hrishiraj Talukdar, cricketer, coach and travel blogger

In 2019, you were named in the squad for St. Petersburg Lions in the European Cricket League in Spain. How did an assistant professor from Assam end up playing for a team based in Russia, and what did the cricket community in St. Petersburg look like back then?

I have been playing cricket in India since long back, I started playing from the age of 5 at Guwahati, Assam.Throughout my Journey, I have represented district, School, College tournaments as well. So cricket has been associated with it since the very beginning.



Mainly I represented the Russia national team and practice was held mainly in Moscow. The cricket community in Moscow and St.Petersburg was slowly gaining exposure with good coaching and participation from the local players as well.

The St. Petersburg Lions roster featured a mix of Indian and Pakistani expats alongside local Russian players like Aleksandr Bogatyrev and Aleksandr Vasilev. What was it like playing on the same field with guys for whom cricket was an exotic sport rather than a national obsession like it is in India?

It was a great learning curve as it was a mixed community and the thought process of all the players and coaching staff was of great mentality with different cultures and communities, it was of great mix towards team building.





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The matches at La Manga Club in Spain were broadcast to the whole world through specialized media. What did the experience of playing in the superfast T10 format against clubs from the Netherlands, Denmark and Italy give you? What was the atmosphere like in the locker room of a team that represented Russia at such a high level?

The 1st season of the tournament was very well organised. Since this kind of format was basically new to the world of cricket, t10 matches were of great hit out there and all the players from the teams enjoyed playing out there. The pitch and the ground was of international standard as well. The tournament was also a great team bonding experience for all of us. Throughout the tournament, the Netherland team was spectacular. They were hitting the balls throughout the ground. This tournament has truly sent a strong message to the whole world that cricket in Europe is taking a new shape and is very competitive.

You have worked as an Assistant Professor, a profession that is associated with stability and status. At what point did you make the final decision to leave your academic career for cricket, travel blogging, and sports business? Were there any doubts?

As I have mentioned, I have been actively practicing since an early age so choosing a career in cricket and sports business was never a 2nd option.

For the assistant professor job, it was a different experience for me. I took that job as the timings were 9am-3pm, so that after that I can focus more during the free time as well.

Travel blogging started as I love to ride bikes and cars and learn new experiences, so that's why I try to share this with my fellow travelers and friends. And now I am playing cricket and also doing coaching as I have cleared my National Cricket academy coaching course and also ICC cricket course.

You are currently developing Prithivi Events & Sports and are engaged in the search for young talents (grassroots scouting) in Northeast India. How difficult is it to monetize youth and amateur cricket in a region where competition for the attention of academies is enormous?

The concept of foreign exposure was basically very limited during that time, but fortunately with great support from my clubs and schools, I was able to create that awareness in the northeast part of India. Also From Prithivi events and sports, I am able to develop the football scenario by organising many youth development football tournaments out here as well.

Assam has been upgrading its sports infrastructure, and you have been involved in grassroots milestones like academy launches in Northeast India. What critical elements, whether in terms of infrastructure or coaching methodology, are still missing for local players trying to make the leap to the IPL or the Indian national team?

Assam has produced many great athletes who have done tremendously well in different sports, recently for cricket we had Assam Premier League which has provided a great deal of platform to the local players out here as well.

The association is also doing a lot of hard work and has develop many infrastructure which is helping in shaping the cricket of my region, Assam.

The players out here are incredibly talented, but they lacked tournaments, exposure before, but now things has started to change to a great extent.

Your travel logs and road trips, ranging from Kaziranga National Park to South Africa, stand out on your platform. What does solo road-tripping give you personally, and does that experience behind the wheel help with the mental focus and stress management needed in cricket?

I love my travel time, it really helps me in keeping my mind at ease.Cape Town i was there as I was playing and having a high performance cricket training at the Cricket Academy. I also love to drive and ride bikes to destinations as well, when we have matches away from my city, I prefer to take my car as well.

My favourite destination In india Is Arunachal Pradesh (Tawang, Dirang ) and also Shillong, while International favourite Destination is Cape town.Its really an amazing place.

Look back at your entire career. If you had to choose the best moment between a hat-trick at home in Assam, your first game for the St. Petersburg Lions, or your first tournament on your own, which moment would you remember the most and why?



Its a very difficult one to choose from, all this moments have a very special place in my heart and I remember all the details of this.

Representing Russian national Team is always very special to me as I was looking for playing opportunities and get into the national squad , then getting selected to represent the St.Petersburg after this is another milestone for my career, I was fortunate enough to be a part of the European cricket tournament and I still have my jersey stored for this.

The hattrick came at a very young age, and I was able to secure that when my team was in need of it.

Also beside this, getting my NCA certificate,ICC certificate, Becoming a father to a cute little girl are also some of the most memorable moments of my life.

You combine the roles of a player, organizer, blogger and sports functionary. How does your personal time management work and what is the main goal of your personal brand today — to be a media person or a sports functionary?

Well, beside this, I also have 2 Guests house and 1 resort along with a travel management company. For me personally, I prefer to be more associated with the sports side and to grow the sports out here which I enjoy the most.

beside this, I make sure I always make myself available for my family, for me my family always comes first.

Given your firsthand experience living and playing in Russia, do you see genuine potential for cricket to grow there, especially now that the sport has been included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics? What needs to happen for cricket in non-traditional nations to expand beyond expat communities?

Russia can become one of the best playing nation in the coming years if developed properly, the players are very good hard hitters and quick learners, they seem to understand the game quickly and they get a good amount of day light for practise as well.but only issue is that Moscos get limited months of practise a it gets very cold in winters.

Mainly, cricket has to be introduced at the school levels in order to get young talents learn the game fast as well as getting a good scouting and coaching staffs to enhance the cricket presence and look for young talent. The team should consists of new and experienced players at 1st to climb up the ICC rankings and win tournaments and also must have a good bench strength. Nowadays also strong presence of Social media is also required in promoting sports.







The editors of SportsCafe would like to thank you for an interesting interview and wish you further victories and successes on your way!