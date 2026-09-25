Morgan Rogers Makes Huge Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar GOAT Call
Chelsea star Morgan Rogers has named Cristiano Ronaldo as his personal favourite ahead of Lionel Messi and Neymar. Rogers said Ronaldo and Messi remain the top 2, while placing Neymar third. The 24-year-old has started the season with 3 goals and 4 assists in 7 appearances.
As the debate over football’s greatest players continues, Chelsea star Morgan Rogers has revealed his personal top 3, with Cristiano Ronaldo as his favourite ahead of Lionel Messi and Neymar. Rogers said Ronaldo and Messi remain the clear top 2 in his view, with the pair having won 13 Ballons d’Or combined. Messi has claimed 8 awards, while Ronaldo has 5.
Rogers has started the 2026-27 season strongly for Chelsea, registering 3 goals and 4 assists in 7 appearances across all competitions. The 24-year-old also faced Messi in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final, where England lost 2-1 to Argentina after Messi provided 2 assists. Despite Messi’s performance at the age of 39, Rogers said Ronaldo remains his personal favourite.
He also expressed his admiration for Messi, describing his performance in the semi-final as difficult to believe given his age. Rogers placed Neymar third in his personal ranking, praising the Brazilian’s creativity and ability with the ball. Neymar finished third in the Ballon d’Or voting in 2015 and 2017 but never won the award. Rogers’ comments highlight his admiration for all 3 icons, while placing Ronaldo at the top of his personal list.