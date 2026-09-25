He also expressed his admiration for Messi, describing his performance in the semi-final as difficult to believe given his age. Rogers placed Neymar third in his personal ranking, praising the Brazilian’s creativity and ability with the ball. Neymar finished third in the Ballon d’Or voting in 2015 and 2017 but never won the award. Rogers’ comments highlight his admiration for all 3 icons, while placing Ronaldo at the top of his personal list.