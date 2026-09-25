What Happened When India Last Played an ODI in Thiruvananthapuram.

Remember India’s Last ODI in Thiruvananthapuram? Here’s What Happened
India will be returning to ODI action at Thiruvananthapuram with the first ODI against West Indies. The last time India played at this venue, the team went on to win the game by 317 runs. Kohli scored 166 runs off 110 balls, as Gill also registered a century.
The Indian team is about to be back in the ODI format, and this is also the time when they will be returning to Thiruvananthapuram. After more than three years, this venue has received the opportunity to host an ODI game. But, what happened when India last played an ODI at this venue?
It happened back in 2023, during the Sri Lanka tour of India. In the third ODI, India won the toss and decided to bat first. Rohit Sharma gave a good start but lost his wicket after scoring 42. But Shubman Gill (116) and Virat Kohli (166*) started the real carnage for the team. India finished scoring 390/5 in 50 overs.
Fans expected that Sri Lanka would be able to give a fight but that never happened. Mohammed Siraj went on to take 4 wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami got two wickets each, as Sri Lanka was bowled out for just 73 runs.
Our Take
The Indian team returning to the Greenfield International Stadium will be a huge boost for the fans. This is the same venue where all the top three batsmen of the Indian line-up were able to register big scores. Since fans are waiting for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to smash tons, this venue might be able to provide them the same.