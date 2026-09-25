Andile Phehlukwayo Stars With Bat and Ball as Titans Beat Western Province
Titans started the new edition of CSA T20 Challenge with a win over Western Province. The team posted a competitive total, as Andile Phehlukwayo’s late hitting played a crucial role. Later they also dominated with the ball to win a closely contested game.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at SuperSport Park which will provide good pace, bounce, and carry in the first six overs of the game. The altitude of Centurion will be able to reward for timed shots, while the new ball will be able to provide some movement to the seamers. As the game progresses, the pitch will start to favour the batsmen, while spinners and cutters are also expected to be effective in the middle overs. Expect warm conditions around 20–24°C, relatively low humidity, light-to-moderate wind and mostly clear skies. A first innings score in the range of 175 to 180 will be considered as competitive.
Toss
Western Province wins the toss and decides to bowl first. As some dew is expected to arrive later, the team thinks it's better to chase down the target being set by Titans.
Lineups
Titans: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Leus du Plooy, Keegan Petersen, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tshepang Dithole, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Eathan Bosch, Junior Dala, Dayyaan Galiem, Beyers Swanepoel
Western Province: Daniel Smith, Joshua van Heerden, Edward Moore, George Linde, Jiveshan Pillay, Kyle Simmonds, Dane Paterson, Oliver Whitehead, Kashief Joseph, Josh Breed
Match Report
Titans went on to post 176/7 and defended the total by 11 runs to defeat Western Province with their disciplined bowling efforts.
The team made a good start after being sent to bat first, as they reached 48/1 in the powerplay. Pretorius went on to attack anything which was over-pitched, as du Plooy went on to score runs over the square boundaries. Dane Paterson was able to break the stand by removing Pretorius, as the introduction of George Linde slowed down the scoring rate.
Petersen and Ferreira went on to add 63 runs for the third wicket, as they smashed runs through the leg side. The stand ended when Ferreira lost his wicket to Simmonds in an attempt to accelerate. Petersen went on to score 58 runs off 43 balls before losing his wicket to Breed, leaving the team at 132/5 after 16 overs. Andile Phehlukwayo gave a late cameo by scoring 27 runs off 15 balls, pushing the team to 176.
Western Province started well in the chase, as Smith and van Heerden added 44 runs in the powerplay. Bosch was able to remove Smith with the help of a slower delivery, as Dala went on to remove van Heerden shortly after. Moore and Linde went on to rebuild the chase, as they took singles to keep the team alive.
The turning point arrived when Swanepoel was brought for an over against Linde. This move worked, as Linde lost his wicket after scoring 39. Eventually, Western Province required 43 runs from the final five overs. Phehlukwayo and Bosch used wide yorkers at this time, which helped to restrict them from scoring runs. Western Province finished scoring 165/8, falling short by 11 runs in a spirited chase.
Player of the Match
Andile Phehlukwayo won the Player of the Match award in this game for scoring 27 runs off 15 balls, and even taking some crucial wickets in the chase.