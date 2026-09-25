The match will be played at SuperSport Park which will provide good pace, bounce, and carry in the first six overs of the game. The altitude of Centurion will be able to reward for timed shots, while the new ball will be able to provide some movement to the seamers. As the game progresses, the pitch will start to favour the batsmen, while spinners and cutters are also expected to be effective in the middle overs. Expect warm conditions around 20–24°C, relatively low humidity, light-to-moderate wind and mostly clear skies. A first innings score in the range of 175 to 180 will be considered as competitive.