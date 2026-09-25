Aakash Chopra Clears the Air on India’s Controversial Wide Decision.

Aakash Chopra Reveals What Really Happened With the Wide Call vs Japan
The match between India and Japan was affected by a controversy towards the end. The Indian team called against a wide decision, as the umpires overturned the same. Aakash Chopra talked about the controversy and how this decision took place.
The match between India and Japan still remains in the highlights of the media, all because of a controversy which erupted in the final over of the game. Japan required 8 runs to clinch a historic upset over the world champions, as Axar Patel stepped down to bowl the final over.
In the third ball of the over, the batsman attempted to play a reverse sweep and the ball went towards the leg side. The on field umpire gave a wide, and immediately the Indian players stepped up against the same. Axar Patel and the Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer had a long chat about the same, as the umpire reversed the wide call.
Aakash Chopra has talked about this controversy as he said, “People are saying that India beat Japan by cheating. This is being said because a wide was overturned, and the decision was reversed because India put pressure. People are just creating chaos. There are a lot of people who want to abuse India. You cannot say that we won unfairly, because it was not unfair.”
Our Take
The incident between India and Japan was not something which has happened for the first time. Many times a wide decision has been overturned by the umpires when a batsman attempted to play a reverse sweep and it went on to miss the bat. Against Japan, fans expected the game to be one-sided, but the pressure being put by them on the World champions was commendable.