Ronaldo Refuses to Follow Messi as Portugal Decision Stuns Fans
Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed he plans to continue playing for Portugal after the 2026 World Cup. The 41-year-old said he still believes he can help the national team through goals and experience. His decision differs from Lionel Messi, who announced his Argentina retirement on August 31.
For the latest update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career, the Portugal captain has confirmed that he intends to continue representing his country despite ongoing retirement speculation. Ronaldo said he still believes he can help the national team, both by scoring goals and contributing away from the pitch as Portugal’s younger generation develops.
The announcement comes after the 2026 World Cup, where Ronaldo had previously suggested that the tournament could mark an important point in deciding his future. Following Portugal’s Round of 32 victory, he indicated that he would wait until after the competition before making a decision. Ronaldo’s latest comments also follow remarks made to Vogue’s Gaby Wood last month, when he said that 2026 was probably his final year of football.
However, he did not give a specific retirement date. At 41, Ronaldo is expected to face questions about whether he could remain involved until the 2030 World Cup, when he would be 45. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has already announced the end of his Argentina career at 39. Messi is scheduled to make his final appearance against Benin on Oct. 6 at Buenos Aires’ Estadio Monumental, following Argentina’s matches against Bolivia and Burkina Faso.