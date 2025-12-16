On This Day In Cricket - December 16

16 December is remembered in cricket history for a number of important events across various eras and formats. From the birth of the greatest of all time like Sir Jack Hobbs, Joel Garner and Enid Bakewell to masterpiece performances by Don Bradman and Belinda Clark, this date sends us back to cricket’s rich legacy of excellence. It also features historic team achievements including title triumphs and record-breaking victories in modern cricket. Together, these events make 16 December a date that shows the game’s past and present with its enduring impact.

On This Day - December 16, 1940 - Sir Jack Hobbs Was Born

On 16 December 1882, an early Cricket’s Golden Age icon and one of the greatest ever cricketers Jack Hobbs was born in Cambridge, England. Hobbs became very famous as "The Master" and also as an opening batsman for England. He adapted to changing circumstances and his bowling attack, which is why his career lasted from before the First World War until the 1930s. His dedication to the game, technique and insatiable hunger for runs set him apart from other players and played a crucial role in England’s cricket.

Hobbs’s career statistics show his remarkable longevity and consistency. He played 61 Test matches for England and scored a total of 5,410 runs at an average of 56.94 including 15 centuries. He holds a record for the oldest player to score a century and in first-class cricket, holds the world record for the most runs of 61,760 and most centuries of 199. These are the records that are unlikely to ever be surpassed. His partnership with Herbert Sutcliffe at the top of the order was very popular and formed one of the greatest opening pairs in Test cricket. Hobbs was knighted in 1953 for his contribution to cricket and became the first English professional cricketer to receive this honour for his lasting impact and legacy in the game.

On This Day - December 16, 1927 - Don Bradman's First-Class Debut

On 16 December 1927, the man who would become arguably the greatest batsman in cricket history, Sir Donald Bradman made his first-class debut for New South Wales. The match was played against South Australia at the historic Adelaide Oval stadium. This noted the beginning of a legendary career that would reshape batting excellence and set exceptional standards in the game. Bradman, then was a young talent from Bowral, who had already gathered attention in local cricket circles with his extraordinary scoring abilities. His selection in the New South Wales team for a Sheffield Shield match showed his growing reputation and the high expectations of selectors and fans.

After scoring an unbeaten 65 on the first day, Sir Don Bradman scored a solid century on the second day of his match debut with a total score of 118. This century on his debut was a clear sign of the extraordinary career coming ahead. He followed this with a score of 33 in the second innings of the match. His spectacular debut performance led New South Wales to an easy victory, and after that, all eyes were on him, making him a player to watch in Australian cricket. This match proved to be a significant step before his Test debut, which took place a year later. He broke many records in his career and his Test career with an average batting of 99.94 and it is still stands today as a remarkable legacy.

On This Day - December 16, 1940 - England Women's Cricket Legend Bakewell Was Born

On this day in 1940, one of England's greatest female cricketers Enid Bakewell was born in Newstead Village, Nottinghamshire. Bakewell was an all-rounder excelling in both bat and ball and played an important role in England's success in cricket during the 1960s and 1970s. Her career is fully marked by consistent performances and a relentless commitment to the sport, helping her establish a pioneer in women's cricket. She was known for her refined right-handed batting and effective left-arm orthodox spin bowling, making her a dual threat for opponents.

In her cricket career from 1968 to 1982, Bakewell played 12 Test matches for England, scoring a total of 1,078 runs at an average of 59.88, including four centuries, and also taking 50 wickets at an average of 16.62. She played a total of 23 recognized matches, scoring 500 runs with a highest score of 118 and taking 25 wickets. Bakewell played a key role with both bat and ball in the England team that won the inaugural Women's Cricket World Cup in 1973. Bakewell has inspired many with her all-round skills and in 2012 in recognition of her outstanding achievements, she was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame and cemented her place as one of the most influential and successful female cricketers of her era.

On This Day - December 16, 1952 - West Indies Bowling Legend Joel Garner Was Born

West Indies fast bowler Joel Garner aka the Big Bird was born today in 1952 in Barbados’s Christ Church. He was a key member of the former West Indies pace attackers who dominated world cricket in the late 1970s and 1980s. 6 feet 8 inches tall Garner’s high-arm action, sharp bounce and sheer pace made him a nightmare for opposing batsmen. He played a crucial role during the era when the West Indies cricket team dominated both Test and ODI cricket with series and World Cup victories.

In his international career from 1977 to 1987, Garner took 259 wickets in 58 Test matches and 146 wickets in 98 One Day Internationals. His ODI economy rate of 3.09 runs per over is legendary and shows his exceptional control, especially at a time when attacking batting was becoming more common. Garner played a crucial role in the West Indies' victory in the 1979 Cricket World Cup final. His five wickets for 38 runs against England are still considered one of the best bowling performances in World Cup history. Garner's rare style of pace, bounce and accuracy made him a vital asset for fast bowling and helped him become a true legend.

On This Day - December 16, 1997 - ODI’s First Double Century by Belinda Clark

Australian Women's National Cricket team captain Belinda Clark wrote her name in cricket history by scoring the first double century in ODI cricket ever. This great success in ODI was witnessed on 16 December 1997 during the Women's Cricket World Cup match against Denmark at the Middle Income Group Ground, Mumbai. The strong Australian women's cricket team faced the underrated Danish team, resulting in a high-scoring match. The stage was set for this memorable day and the Australian team was trying to prove its dominance in the tournament.

Clarke's unbeaten knock of 229 runs from 155 balls with 22 fours helped Australia reach a total of 412 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in their 50 overs. Australian bowlers performed really well and bowled the whole Denmark team for 49 runs and won the match by 363 runs. This record-breaking innings not only showcased Clark's batting skills but also her ability to dominate the attacking ballers and set a new benchmark in this limited-overs cricket. It was the first double century in any ODI by any male or female. Her achievement stood as the highest individual score in ODIs for many years and is still recognised as a masterpiece performance in the history of the sport.

On This Day - December 16, 2020 - Jaffna Stallions Win Inaugural Lanka Premier League Title

On 16 December 2020, Jaffna Stallions created history by winning the first season of the Lanka Premier League. The Jaffna Stallions defeated Galle Gladiators to claim the trophy in the final match held at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. This day marked a significant moment for Sri Lankan cricket, as the newly launched T20 league successfully completed its first season under strict bio-secure conditions due to the global pandemic. The final was a highly anticipated match between the two teams aiming to claim the maiden LPL trophy.

Jaffna Stallions batted in the first innings and player Shoaib Malik scored 49 and Thisara Perera scored 39, which is the highest from the team. In reply, Galle Gladiators found it difficult to chase the target and could only manage 135 runs for 9 wickets and Stallions won by 53 runs. All-rounder Shoaib Malik played a key role in the Stallions’ win, scoring the highest runs and taking 2 wickets for 13 runs to earn the Player of the Match award. This victory made the Jaffna Stallions the tournament’s first-ever champions.

On This Day - December 16, 2023 - India Women’s Secure Historic Test Victory Over England

The Indian Women's cricket team achieved a historic and commanding victory over England Women in a one-off Test match played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on this day in 2023. This match made history with India’s biggest-ever victory by runs in women’s Test cricket, as they defeated England by 347 runs. It wasn’t just significant in terms of the scale of the victory, but also for showcasing the growing strength and dominance of the Indian women's team in the longest format of the game. Under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur, the team delivered a comprehensive performance across all departments, leaving a lasting impact on their cricketing history.

The match concluded on the third day morning with England all out for 131 in their second innings and failed to face India's relentless bowling attacks. India had set a big target for England in the first innings. They made 428 in 186/6d runs in both their innings. The match showcased India's intent and capabilities in Test cricket and signaled their emergence to the entire world. This victory boosted the team's morale considerably and the fans felt even more proud. It also promised a bright future for women's Test cricket in India and demonstrated its potential to inspire more young female cricketers.