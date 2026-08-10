Ajinkya Rahane Highlights Rohit Sharma’s Importance Ahead of 2027 World Cup

In a recent interview, he has talked about Rohit Sharma by saying, “I think it’s important to tell Rohit Sharma that he’s going to play the 2027 World Cup. If you see his contribution throughout so many years, it’s been amazing. So you need the experience of such a player in the World Cup. That discussion shouldn’t even happen. If you say once, ‘Rohit Sharma, you’re going to play,’ that’s it. You can’t go series by series because he’s such a big player.”