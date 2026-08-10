Ajinkya Rahane Highlights Rohit Sharma’s Importance Ahead of 2027 World Cup
Rohit Sharma remains a key asset to the Indian team for the 2027 World Cup. At this time, the Hitman just requires some assurance that he will be a part of the squad. Ajinkya Rahane, a former Indian cricketer, has talked about the importance of Rohit in the big tournament.
Rohit Sharma is still playing the game and only to complete his one major goal, which is the 2027 World Cup. In his career, the Hitman has achieved a number of things and won various titles both as a captain and a player. But he has just one thing left to accomplish, which is the World Cup.
Ajinkya Rahane has also talked about the availability of Rohit Sharma for the big tournament. Since he has also played with Rohit Sharma for a long time, he knows how Rohit has been able to do well for the team at various stages.
In a recent interview, he has talked about Rohit Sharma by saying, “I think it’s important to tell Rohit Sharma that he’s going to play the 2027 World Cup. If you see his contribution throughout so many years, it’s been amazing. So you need the experience of such a player in the World Cup. That discussion shouldn’t even happen. If you say once, ‘Rohit Sharma, you’re going to play,’ that’s it. You can’t go series by series because he’s such a big player.”
Our Take
Rohit Sharma is being backed by not just the legends of the game, he is also being backed by the players he has played with. Since his retirement rumours grew after the ODI series against England, fans have been looking at some positive news on his availability for the big event.