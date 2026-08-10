Indias Last Test Match at Galle: What Happened?
India will be returning to Galle International Stadium after nine years to play a Test match. The last time India did this in 2017, Virat Kohli was the skipper of the team. In that game, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli went on to smash tons for the Indian team.
From August 15, India will begin its series against Sri Lanka for two Test matches. This series will be crucial for the team's qualification in the WTC finals. With the first test being played at Galle, India will be returning to play a Test match at this venue after nine long years.
Let's take a look at what happened when India last played a Test at this venue.
Sri Lanka vs India: 1st Test, 2017
India was batting first in this game and Shikhar Dhawan unleashed absolute madness. He went on to score 190 runs for the team in 168 balls, as Cheteshwar Pujara scored 153 runs. With several other batsmen contributing well, India finished at the score of 600. In response, Sri Lanka only managed to post 291 runs on the board.
India's second innings was powered by Virat Kohli, as the captain smashed 103 runs off 136 balls. As India declared after scoring 240/3, Sri Lanka was given a massive target of 550. Unfortunately, the team got all out at the score of 245, handing India a massive victory.
Our Take
It remains to be seen whether India will be able to unleash the same level of dominance in the upcoming match at Galle or not. Ravindra Jadeja will be one of the players from that team who is still a part of the test side. But the real madness came with the bats of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Cheteshwar Pujara.