Brett Lee on Bowling to a Young Virat Kohli
Brett Lee has faced Virat Kohli in the initial days of his career. When batsmen used to be scared of Brett Lee, Kohli stood as the young and aggressive guy who faced him without any fears. Recently, the Australian pacer talked about his experience on bowling to Virat Kohli.
Brett Lee is one of the premier fast paced bowlers for the Australian team who is still being remembered by the fans. When he was close to his retirement, he even bowled to various legends of the game who are playing today. And one of them was none other than the King, Virat Kohli.
In 2012, when India went against Australia for a T20I series, Kohli and Brett Lee faced each other. It was just two years since Kohli had made his debut for the Indian team, and he was already facing the deadliest bowlers of that time. But he went on to score 10 runs off 6 balls against Brett Lee in the series with one six.
Recently, Lee talked about his experience of playing against a young Kohli. He was asked whether he saw a superstar or legend in Kohli at that time or not. Brett Lee replied by saying, "Yes, absolutely! You could see it in his eyes. Certain athletes just have that mental aptitude to focus better than anyone else. Kohli looks straight at you, almost through you, and it's game on. He has that 'you are not going to get me out' intensity, and he’s carried that same tiger mentality throughout his entire career.”
Our Take
Even the legendary stars such as Brett Lee have claimed that Kohli is surely one of the stars you don't want to face. At the time when experienced stars were scared to face Brett Lee, a young Virat Kohli stood tall with no fear.