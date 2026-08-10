Recently, Lee talked about his experience of playing against a young Kohli. He was asked whether he saw a superstar or legend in Kohli at that time or not. Brett Lee replied by saying, "Yes, absolutely! You could see it in his eyes. Certain athletes just have that mental aptitude to focus better than anyone else. Kohli looks straight at you, almost through you, and it's game on. He has that 'you are not going to get me out' intensity, and he’s carried that same tiger mentality throughout his entire career.”