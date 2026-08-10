Sairaj Bahutule, the spin bowling coach of the Indian team, also talked about his fitness. He said, “It was just a precaution more than anything else. And he (Shubman Gill) has been absolutely fine. He has been doing his training. And the management decided that we could just take that precaution of not putting him into that first day (of practice match). And I think everything, the way he batted in the second innings, was again flawless. He is very much ready for the Test match.”