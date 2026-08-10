Bhuvneshwar Kumar Opens Up on His India Comeback Readiness
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the hot topics to make an India comeback. His performances in the IPL have been stellar lately, which even helped RCB to win two titles. When Bhuvi was asked about his India Comeback, he responded by saying that he is ready if needed.
Whenever the Indian fans are thinking about the names they would love to see in the World Cup list, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are surely there. But there is yet another name which every fan wants to see in the list. And it is Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been a part of the Indian cricket team for a long time.
But since the T20 World Cup 2022, he has not represented India across any international tournament. When everyone thought a comeback of Bhuvi won't be possible in the game, he decided to turn the tables with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB signed him in 2025, and since then the team has won titles in both editions they played with him.
With him being a key bowler for the team and finishing 2nd in the Purple Cap race, calls for his India comeback have grown. Recently, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also asked whether he will be making his return to the Indian team if he is called or not. Bhuvi talked about his readiness by saying absolutely.
Our Take
Bhuvneshwar Kumar being back in the Indian team will be a moment to cherish for the Indian fans. But as of now, no one knows whether this will be happening in the coming months or not. However, there is a chance that the selectors have their eyes on him, as the majority of the Indian stars won't be available for the series against West Indies.