On This Day In Cricket - February 2

2nd February has seen many mixed moments in cricket history. On this day, India created a unique T20 record by whitewashing New Zealand 5-0 in a bilateral series. It is also the birthday of Bangladesh’s first Test centurion Aminul Islam and Sri Lanka’s former captain Upul Tharanga. The day is remembered for a thrilling tie between South Africa and England, but it was a nightmare for Pakistan, who were bowled out for just 49, their lowest Test score ever. This date also marks the day England finally beat Australia to end a long losing streak. Let’s take a look at all these memorable moments from February 2.

On This Day - February 2, 2013 - India Completes Historic 5-0 T20I Series Whitewash

On 2 February 2020 at Mount Maunganui, India created a new world record by defeating New Zealand. India completed a 5-0 clean sweep in the five-match T20 series, which was the first time in T20 history that a team won all five matches of a bilateral series. Regular captain Virat Kohli was rested for this match, so Rohit Sharma led the team. Rohit scored a solid 60 runs but had to

retire hurt because of a calf injury. After Rohit left the field, KL Rahul took over the captaincy during New Zealand’s innings.

While chasing the target, New Zealand looked on course to win, especially after Ross Taylor, playing his 100th T20 match and Tim Seifert smashed 34 runs in a single over from Shivam Dube. After that, the match turned quickly. Jasprit Bumrah bowled with great control and took 3 wickets for just 12 runs in his four overs. Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur supported him well and New Zealand lost their last six wickets for only 25 runs. India won the match by 7 runs and KL Rahul was named Player of the Series for scoring 224 runs in the series.

On This Day - February 2, 1968 - Bangladesh’s First Test Hero Aminul Islam Birthday

Aminul Islam “Bulbul,” born on 2 February 1968, holds a special place in cricket history. He is one of only three players in the world to score a century in his country’s first-ever Test match. In 2000, during Bangladesh’s debut Test against India, he played a memorable innings of 145 runs. He batted for almost nine hours and gave Bangladesh its first strong identity in Test cricket.

Under Aminul Islam’s captaincy, Bangladesh created a big upset by defeating Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup. Not many people know that before choosing cricket, he was a professional footballer and played as a striker in the domestic league. A serious injury during a match ended his football career, after which he turned to cricket and became one of Bangladesh’s most successful players.

On This Day - February 2, 1985 - Sri Lanka’s Upul Tharanga Birthday

On this day, 2 February, former Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga was born. He is the first captain in ODI history to carry his bat when he scored an unbeaten 112 against Pakistan in 2017. His early life was full of struggle. During the 2004 tsunami, his house was completely destroyed and all his cricket equipment was lost. At that difficult time, Kumar Sangakkara helped him by giving him a new cricket kit. Just a few months later, Tharanga earned a place in the Sri Lankan national team.

Tharanga was known for playing long innings. He scored 15 centuries in ODI cricket and his highest score was an unbeaten 174 against India. After Ricky Ponting, he is only the second batter in the world to be part of seven ODI partnerships of more than 200 runs. This includes a record 286-run partnership with Sanath Jayasuriya. He also holds an unusual Test record. There was a gap of 10 years and 5 months between his second and third Test centuries, which is the longest such gap by any player since World War II.

On This Day - February 2, 2005 - High-Scoring Tie Between South Africa and England

On 2 February 2005, the second ODI between South Africa and England at Bloemfontein became one of the most thrilling tied matches in cricket history. In this match, England’s star batter Kevin Pietersen scored an unbeaten 108 to register his first ODI century. The moment was special because Pietersen was born in South Africa but was playing for England. After reaching his hundred, he kissed the England badge on his helmet, which led to loud boos from the home crowd. Thanks to Pietersen’s innings, England finished with a total of 270 runs.

While chasing the target, South Africa looked in control with Herschelle Gibbs scoring 78 and Jacques Kallis adding 63. However, the final over produced huge drama. South Africa needed only a few runs to win from Kabir Ali’s last over, but they lost three wickets under pressure. Mark Boucher was caught off a simple full toss and Ashwell Prince was run out. On the final ball, South Africa needed one run to win, but wicketkeeper Geraint Jones stumped Andrew Hall. Both teams finished on 270 and the match ended in a thrilling tie.

On This Day - February 2, 2007 - England Stuns Australia in CB Series

On 2 February 2007 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, England defeated Australia and ended their run of nine straight losses. The hero of the win was opener Ed Joyce, who scored his first ODI century with 107 runs and helped England reach 292 for 7. Joyce also shared a key 103-run partnership with Ian Bell, who scored 51. During the innings, there was a scary moment when Mal Loye was hit on the face by a Glenn McGrath delivery. He needed three stitches on his chin but stayed on the field and continued batting.

Australia had a very poor start while chasing the target. Liam Plunkett bowled a perfect yorker and dismissed Adam Gilchrist on the very first ball of the innings. Soon after, Sajid Mahmood got Brad Hodge out and Australia were 4 for 2 in the second over. Their problems grew when Andrew Symonds, who was in good form and had scored 39, had to retire hurt because of a biceps injury. In the end, Australia were bowled out for 200 and England won the match by 92 runs to earn a bonus point.

On This Day - February 2, 2013 - Pakistan Collapses to Their Lowest Test Score

On 2 February 2013 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, Pakistan suffered the worst day in their Test history. Chasing South Africa’s first-innings total of 253, Pakistan were bowled out for just 49 runs, their lowest score in Test cricket. Dale Steyn was the main reason for the collapse. He took 6 wickets for only 8 runs in a spell of 8.1 overs. His swing bowling was too strong to handle and Pakistan’s innings ended in just 29.1 overs.

The match is also remembered for an outstanding performance by South Africa wicketkeeper AB de Villiers. He took a total of 11 catches in the match, which is a world record for a wicketkeeper in a Test match. He also scored an unbeaten 103 in the second innings to put South Africa in a strong position. Pakistan showed some fight in the second innings, but Dale Steyn finished the match with 11 wickets and did not allow any comeback. South Africa won the Test by 211 runs.