IPL Owners Set to Enter Big Bash League? Major Expansion Plan Emerges
Big Bash League is likely to be expanded to 10 teams in the coming seasons. Reports claim that Cricket Australia is now looking to bring down hybrid investment models in the tournament. With some existing teams being sold, it is likely that fans could watch an IPL franchise in BBL soon.
Big Bash League might be going through a big change in the coming seasons. Or it will be better to say that the Big Bash League is about to get even bigger. Reports claim that the tournament is likely to be expanded to 10 teams in the upcoming editions, as Cricket Australia is now looking at the possibility of making it happen.
It is being reported that Cricket Australia will be bringing down a hybrid ownership model. This means that the new teams could be collectively owned by the investors and the state cricket boards. A similar model was also followed in The Hundred, where various IPL franchises also invested their funds.
If this happens, fans will be able to see the key IPL investors also in the Big Bash League. This will be a major expansion for the tournament, and also the portfolio of the Indian investors. Reports also claim that some existing teams might also be sold.
Our Take
It seems that the Big Bash League is set to undergo some massive changes in the coming editions. Right now the opening game of the upcoming season will be played in Chennai. Along with that, it is also being said that the expansion of the Big Bash League will help it to compete well with the other T20 leagues. Fans will also be interested to see the Indian investors bring down names such as Super Kings, Super Giants, Knight Riders, or MI to the BBL.