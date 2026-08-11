It seems that the Big Bash League is set to undergo some massive changes in the coming editions. Right now the opening game of the upcoming season will be played in Chennai. Along with that, it is also being said that the expansion of the Big Bash League will help it to compete well with the other T20 leagues. Fans will also be interested to see the Indian investors bring down names such as Super Kings, Super Giants, Knight Riders, or MI to the BBL.