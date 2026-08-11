Hardik Pandya Trade Takes SHOCKING Turn as DC & RR Enter the Race
Hardik Pandya trade rumours have heated up even more lately. Mumbai Indians have still not opened up Hardik for trade. But teams such as Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and many more have already made their options available. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings stands out of the race now.
Hardik Pandya has been on the headlines over the last few days due to the trade rumours. But now, some reports have emerged which have changed the ultimate scenario for the same. As of now, Mumbai Indians have still not confirmed whether they are open to trade Hardik Pandya or not.
Delhi Capitals have entered the trade deal, as Mumbai is likely to be open for a Hardik - Axar swap deal. Kolkata Knight Riders are also interested in having Hardik Pandya to their team. But it has been reported that the team is unwilling to open any of its marquee players for the same.
Rajasthan Royals is also looking for a possibility to trade Yashasvi Jaiswal in place of the MI all-rounder. Lucknow Super Giants are also eager for a trade swap deal, where Mumbai Indians will be able to get Nicholas Pooran. Chennai Super Kings, who seemed a lot interested in this deal have not confirmed their participation.
Our Take
Hardik Pandya trade deal has taken a huge turn. While various teams are interested in having Hardik Pandya to their side, Mumbai Indians have still not opened a possibility for the trade to take place. It remains to be seen which team gets the jackpot in the form of Hardik Pandya.