CSK’s Next Head Coach Could Be This Big Name
Chennai Super Kings are now looking for a new Head Coach for the upcoming season. With Stephen Fleming stepping down after IPL 2026, the team is now left without any Head Coach after a long time. However, reports have emerged that the team will now be looking at a new overseas Head Coach.
Chennai Super Kings is now among the few teams in the Indian Premier League who do not have a Head Coach. The team was previously being led by Stephen Fleming, who played a crucial role in its dominance throughout the IPL. But as the times changed, the duo of Stephen Fleming and Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also being missed by the fans.
And now this duo may not be seen together again, as Fleming has parted ways with the franchise. He is now serving as the red ball coach for the England cricket team. However, this also leaves Chennai Super Kings without any Head Coach, at a time when the team is going through a transition phase.
Some reports have emerged about the new Head Coach of the team. It is being said that CSK is now looking for an overseas coach for the upcoming editions of the tournament. So, if fans were speculating that it could be Suresh Raina or anyone else, these options have been removed with the recent report.
Our Take
If Chennai Super Kings are now looking for an overseas Head Coach, they will be going for a familiar name. It should be noted that recently the team has appointed Albie Morkel as the Head Coach of Joburg Super Kings for the SA20. In case Albie Morkel is able to work things out well, he may also take up in the IPL.