The match will be played at Old Trafford, which is expected to offer a competitive surface with good pace and bounce early on. The new ball will be able to swing under the overcast conditions, which will make the opening spell challenging for the batsmen. But once they have settled, they will be rewarded for stroke play with the help of the shorter square boundaries. Spinners will be able to come into play during the middle overs, as the pitch slows down. The weather forecast predicts pleasant temperatures with partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain.