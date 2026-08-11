Jos Buttler Helps Manchester Super Giants Chase Massive Total against Sunrisers Leeds at Edgbaston
Manchester Super Giants went on to defeat Sunrisers Leeds by four wickets in a thrilling clash at The Hundred. Harry Brook scored 55 which helped Sunrisers Leeds to post a strong total. But Jos Buttler smashed 67 runs off 39 balls which took the game away from them.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Old Trafford, which is expected to offer a competitive surface with good pace and bounce early on. The new ball will be able to swing under the overcast conditions, which will make the opening spell challenging for the batsmen. But once they have settled, they will be rewarded for stroke play with the help of the shorter square boundaries. Spinners will be able to come into play during the middle overs, as the pitch slows down. The weather forecast predicts pleasant temperatures with partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain.
Toss
Manchester Super Giants wins the toss and decides to bowl first. With cloud cover potentially assisting the seamers early, the Super Giants would look to exploit the conditions before chasing under improved batting conditions later.
Lineups
Manchester Super Giants: Tim Seifert, Paul Walter, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Leus du Plooy, Tom Moores, Michael Bracewell, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Noor Ahmad
Sunrisers Leeds: Mitchell Marsh, Ryan Rickelton, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley (C), Dan Lawrence, Matthew Revis, Brydon Carse, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Nathan Ellis, Abrar Ahmed
Match Report
Sunrisers Leeds started the game cautiously, as Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson got the new ball movement. Mitchell Marsh was able to counterattack with some boundaries but Atkinson dismissed him for 29. Ryan Rickelton also lost his wicket after this, leaving the team at 52/2. Harry Brook and Zak Crawley partnered to rebuild the innings.
Brook was able to target the spinners as Crawley rotated the strike without any issues. Noor Ahmad was able to break the stand by removing Crawley for 36, but Brook went on to accelerate. He went on to score 55 runs off 32 balls which gave the momentum. Dan Lawrence also added 24 runs off 17 balls, as some late boundaries from Brydon Carse helped the team to score 164/7.
Manchester Super Giants had a strong start as Tim Seifert and Paul Walter added 47 runs together, before Nathan Ellis dismissed Walter. Jos Buttler was able to take control after this wicket, as he smashed boundaries against the pacers, attacking them without any issues. Buttler and Klaasen added 62 runs, but Abrar Ahmed dismissed Klaasen for 31 to give some hope to Sunrisers Leeds.
The team needed 43 runs off 30 balls, as Jos Buttler accelerated before losing his wicket to Brydon Carse after scoring 67 runs off 39 balls. Leus du Plooy and Michael Bracewell went on to finish the chase calmly. The team scored 166/6 with four balls remaining to win the game.
Player of the Match
Jos Buttler wins the Player of the Match award for scoring 67 runs off 39 balls, which helped Manchester Super Giants to gain momentum in the chase.