Imad Wasim: The Man Who Smoked Opponents On and Off the Field

(Imad Wasim celebrating after picking up the wicket of David Willey in PSL 9 Finals)

All-rounders have truly been a blessing in the game of cricket as they can take on the game in both innings. Such has been the quality of Imad Wasim from Pakistan who has been at his best in the recent season of the Pakistan Super League. With 3 Man of the Match awards in the 3 Knockout games, the star player made his skills visible to the fans out there. This exceptional achievement underscores his impact on the game and his ability to deliver when it matters most. Wasim's performances have been a delight for fans, showcasing his skill and determination on the field and hence he is our Player of the Day.

How did the PSL 9 Finals pan out for Imad Wasim?

After entering the Playoffs of the Pakistan Super League season 9, Islamabad United looked to be the top contender for the championship. In Eliminator 1, it was Imad Wasim’s spell of 3/12 in 4 overs that gave the team a win by 39 runs while in Eliminator 2, his sublime innings of 59 runs from the 40 balls helped the team to secure a place in the Finals. With 2 Man of the Match awards, Imad Wasim was hopeful of playing a bigger role in the Finals too. With Multan Sultans batting first, Imad Wasim made his impact with the bowl first as he picked the wickets of Yasir Khan and David Willey in the first over itself. After that, he went on to pick the wickets of Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, and Chris Jordan to finish with figures of 5/23 in the 4 overs. Moreover, in the dressing room, a video surfaced where he was smoking cigarettes while waiting for his turn to bat.

(Imad Wasim’s cigarette celebration in the PSL Finals season 9)

Multan Sultans finished at 159/9 in their 20 overs and it looked to be a decent score on the pitch of National Stadium, Karachi. While coming to bat, Islamabad United went off to a positive start and it looked like they were inching closer to victory. But a small collapse ensured that Multan was back in the game now. In the 13th over, Imad Wasim got the chance to bat and he started his innings well. In the 19th over against Chris Jordan, Imad Wasim got 2 consecutive boundaries to bring the equation to 11 runs needed from just 10 balls.

After that the side got few singles and hence 8 runs were required from the last over which was bowled by Mohammad Ali. Imad Wasim took the single on the first ball and it was Naseem Shah who got a boundary on the second ball of the over. In the end, it was Hunain Shah who guided the ball towards the boundary rope to provide Islamabad United their 3rd title in the PSL. Imad Wasim finished with 19 runs from 17 balls, thus being one of the most valuable players for the side. This match gave Imad Wasim a hat-trick of the Man of the Match awards and hence he became a valuable star for the team.

Imad Wasim’s International Career

Imad Wasim is a well-known Pakistani cricketer famous for his all-round skills. Growing up in Islamabad after his family moved back to Pakistan when he was young, Imad immersed himself in cricket, playing extensively in the domestic circuit. Despite initially studying medicine, his passion for cricket led him to join the under-19 Pakistan team, altering his career trajectory. Since then, Imad has become a vital player for the Pakistan national cricket team, showcasing his talents as a left-handed all-rounder.

Imad Wasim's cricket journey began in 2015 with his debut in Twenty20 International cricket against Zimbabwe and later in One Day Internationals against Sri Lanka. His standout performance earned him a spot in Pakistan's squad for the 2016 ICC World Twenty20, where he made history by becoming the first Pakistani spinner to claim a five-wicket haul in T20Is against the Windies. Wasim's career peaked with Pakistan's victory in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, where he played a vital role. Recognized for his excellence, he was named Pakistan's T20I Player of the Year in 2017, topping the ICC T20I bowling rankings. In March 2019, he led the team as captain in place of the injured Shoaib Malik during an ODI series against Australia.

(Imad Wasim in Pakistan’s T20 jersey)

The 2019 Cricket World Cup showcased Wasim's all-round skills as he contributed significantly with both bat and ball. Scoring 162 runs in five innings at an average of 54.00 and claiming two wickets with an impressive economy rate, he played a crucial role in Pakistan's campaign. His performances highlighted his importance as a match-winner for the national team, cementing his status as a key player in Pakistan's cricketing landscape.

He was even in the squad of Pakistan’s 2021 ICC T20 World Cup where the team finished in the Semi-Finals after losing to Australia. However, after that, he was dropped from the squad based on his performances and hence it wasn’t an ideal move from the management. Moreover, he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on 24th November 2023.

Controversies in Imad Wasim’s Career

Pakistan cricket has never been short of drama and in the case of Imad Wasim, there is nothing different in it. It was the Pakistan Super League where Babar Azam was appointed the captain of the team while Imad Wasim wasn’t happy with the fact that despite giving his best, he was sidelined from the team. There were reports of Imad Wasim being at the receiving end and hence for the New Zealand ODI series in April 2022, Imad Wasim’s exclusion was done by Babar Azam.

(Imad Wasim and Babar Azam during an event for Karachi Kings)

With this, tensions were seen between Imad Wasim and Babar Azam’s relation as on the field, both of them hardly interacted with each other. It was 2023 when Babar Azam decided to leave the Karachi Kings franchise as he moved to Peshawar Zalmi. In reports, it came out that Babar Azam left the franchise as his relations with Imad Wasim along with the coach Wasim Akram weren’t up to the mark and hence he was facing the heat. As Babar Azam left, Imad Wasim was elected the captain of the team for the 2023 season and he never left any moment to take a dig at the former captain.

In press conferences, he avoided questions related to Babar Azam and made remarks about the slow batting of Babar Azam, indirectly trolling him. There have been many more instances where Imad Wasim has targeted Babar Azam like talking about his captaincy and batting in the ODI World Cup 2023, his poor form and many more. In the PSL 2024, Imad Wasim moved to Islamabad United, and at the Karachi stadium, the fans chanted Babar Azam’s name to which he reacted by taking off and showing his jersey.

Having retired from international cricket, Imad Wasim has shifted his focus to T20 leagues, aiming to make a mark in this format. With determination, he's working hard to excel in these fast-paced competitions. Wasim's commitment is evident as he dedicates himself to refining his skills for league cricket. Fans eagerly await his performances, anticipating how he'll adapt to the challenges.