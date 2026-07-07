T20 Pondicherry Premier League
Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
VIL
MAH
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
VIL
MAH
T20 Blast, Women
ESS
SOM
T20 Maharaja Trophy
MYW
SHI
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
RUB
YAN
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
OSS
KAR
T20 Blast, Women
SUR
WAR
T20 Maharaja Trophy
COA
GUL
T20 Blast, Women
HAM
BLA
T20 Blast
DER
SOM
T20 Blast
GLA
NOR
T20 Blast
LEI
DUR
T20 Blast
SUR
SUS
T20 Blast
HAM
MID
To keep up to date with all the developments that can affect the outcome of a cricket match, keep in mind the latest updates.
Prithvi Shaw has been targeted by the fans over the last few hours. His fiancee posted a story, where she talked about being cheated multiple times. Fans thought she was talking about Prithvi, but her recent story confirms that the previous one has been misunderstood by many.