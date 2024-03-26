The Perfect Turn: Rinku Singh's Fairy Tale Come True

(Rinku Singh during a match for the Kolkata Knight Riders)

Do you believe in fairytales? If not, then this story is going to change your mind now. The Indian Premier League has changed the lives of many cricketers and Rinku Singh is one of them who made his name by following his heart. Rinku Singh's cricketing journey is a standout tale in the IPL. Despite facing the prospect of becoming a sweeper, his unwavering dream of cricket stardom kept him going. Singh's journey epitomizes resilience and passion in the face of adversity. From humble beginnings to the IPL stage, his story inspires aspiring cricketers. It underscores the belief that with dedication and perseverance, any obstacle can be overcome. Singh's tale serves as a beacon of hope, proving that dreams can come true with determination.

How Did Rinku Singh Begin His Cricketing Career?

Born on October 12, 1997, Rinku Singh became a rising star in Indian cricket. Despite coming from a modest background as the third of five siblings, Singh's passion for cricket led him to shine. He began his journey representing Uttar Pradesh at various age levels, making his List A debut at 16 in March 2014. Singh entered first-class cricket in November 2016, showcasing his batting skills. His breakthrough came in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy, where he emerged as Uttar Pradesh's leading run-scorer with 803 runs in nine matches. By the end of the tournament, he amassed an impressive 953 runs in ten matches.

Despite having an amazing season in domestic cricket, it was the Indian Premier League that got Rinku Singh the stage to showcase his skills. In February 2017, Singh was picked up by Kings XI Punjab in the IPL auction. His promising talent earned him a spot in the team for the 2017 Indian Premier League. The following year, in January 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured him for a hefty 80 lakh in the IPL auction. Singh's journey from auction acquisition to playing for two prestigious IPL teams marked a significant milestone in his career. It provided him with valuable opportunities to showcase his skills on the big stage of the IPL.

(Rinku Singh in an interview for Kolkata Knight Riders)

However, even after being picked in 2018, he was hardly getting the chance to prove himself on the big stage. Moreover, in the year 2019, faced a setback when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) imposed a three-month suspension. This penalty was incurred due to his participation in the Ramadan T20 Tournament held in Abu Dhabi without obtaining prior permission. Despite this setback, Singh's determination remained undeterred.

In the 2021 Indian Premier League season, Singh was slated to represent KKR. However, an unfortunate knee injury sidelined him, leading to his replacement by Gurkeerat Singh Mann. Despite this setback, Singh's resolve to bounce back stronger persisted. In February 2022, Singh received a vote of confidence as he was retained by KKR. Making a comeback in IPL 2022, Singh was eager to prove his mettle and contribute to his team's success.

How One Match Shaped Rinku Singh's Journey

On 9th April 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans were up against each other in a crucial match of the IPL 2023. After winning the toss and getting to bat first, it was the innings of Sai Sudarshan and Vijay Shankar that allowed them to post a total of 204 runs in their 20 overs with the loss of just 4 wickets. With such a big target on the board, Gujarat Titans looked confident and it was their bowling lineup that had to keep them at the top of the contest now.

However, Kolkata Knight Riders failed to start well but it was the partnership between Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana that allowed them to keep their interest in the game. However, a hat-trick from Rashid Khan brought GT back into the game and with 48 needed of 18, KKR were almost out of the game now. But what followed after was complete domination by Rinku Singh. He took the game to the last over where Kolkata needed 29 runs from just 6 balls. With the first ball being a single by Umesh Yadav, Rinku Singh was back on the strike now.

(Rinku Singh celebrating after smashing 5 sixes in 5 balls against Yash Dayal)

The second ball of the over was a full toss which Rinku Singh smashed for a six over wide long off. The third ball was a complete replay of the second ball but the shot was played on the leg side with Rinku Singh getting 12 runs from just 2 balls. Showing us the exact replica of the six on the first ball, Rinku Singh smashed 3 sixes in a row to bring down the equation to 10 runs required in just 2 balls. Rinku's remarkable performance left spectators and commentators alike in sheer disbelief. From dispatching a half-tracker over long on to effortlessly launching a full toss outside off stump, Rinku's impeccable timing and fearless stroke play were on full display.

With each mighty blow, the tension in the stadium escalated, and the atmosphere crackled with excitement. As the ball soared over the long-on fence for the fifth consecutive time, Rinku's feat cemented itself as a moment in IPL history. His exceptional batting not only secured a miraculous three-wicket victory for KKR but also earned him the admiration and applause of fans worldwide.

Getting the International call-up

After having an amazing IPL season in 2023 and having amassed 474 runs in 14 matches, Rinku Singh became a hot topic in the news. Selectors were always looking for a finisher after the retirement of MS Dhoni and Rinku Singh was playing the same role for his IPL franchise. Thus against the Ireland team, he was handed his debut cap. Since then he has been a handy player for the Indian team and has scored 356 runs from the 11 innings played along with having 2 fifty-plus scores with him. His most valuable innings for the Indian team came when India was struggling at 22-4 against Afghanistan and he got a partnership along with Rohit Sharma to save the game for them.

(Rinku Singh playing a shot in a match against South Africa)

Rinku Singh made his ODI debut against South Africa, showcasing his batting talent on the international stage. Despite limited opportunities with only two matches played, Rinku managed to contribute 55 runs to the team's total. His performance hinted at a bright future in ODI cricket, with fans eagerly awaiting more from the young cricketer. Rinku's ability to adapt to the demands of international cricket early in his career is a testament to his skill and determination.