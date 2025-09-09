Pro Kabaddi's Best Defenders: A Super Tackle Showdown Quiz.

The Ultimate Super Tackle Challenge: Match the Defender to Their Record-Breaking Match

The Pro Kabaddi League matches are filled with intense moments in every raid, where fans anticipate their favourite team to get points. But things take a very interesting turn with the help of Super tackles, where players are able to turn things around very quickly for their team, making it a rare occurrence in the game. But, do you think you know about every Super Tackle in the game? If yes, then we challenge you to get a perfect score in this quiz, and if you aren't able to, you will have to subscribe to Sportscafe.