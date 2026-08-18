Heated Exchange Between Manjrekar and Murali Kartik Goes Viral
Murali Kartik and Sanjay Manjrekar got involved in a heated clash on-air. Kartik started off by teasing Manjrekar for his pout, but Manjrekar instantly replied by saying Kartik has an unpleasant face. What started as a joke, quickly turned into a personal argument?
The first Test between India and Sri Lanka is not just having the Indian players going against the Sri Lankan players. In the commentary panel, it was also Murali Kartik going against Sanjay Manjrekar. The controversy between them which has fueled the internet started in the first session of the game.
Murali Kartik said, “A gentle request and a big request from one and all here: you have the pout of the century, but because of your pout, we are not able to understand what you say. So, please limit that pout.” The comments might have hurted the sentiments of Manjrekar, as he told the broadcaster to switch the camera towards Ajinkya Rahane.
CRICKET LAFDA LOADING…— Sunil Gavaskar (@virender_swag) August 17, 2026
Sanjay Manjrekar and Murli Karthik Heated Convo Escalated So Quickly!
Karthik- because of your pout we are not understanding what you are saying so Limit your Pout Sanjay.
Rahane- i was not part of it.
Sanjay- Do you ever Look into Mirror, its not very…
Things escalated when Manjrekar said that Rahane is the more pleasant person to talk to, and even has a pleasant face. Following this both of them took digs at each other, as Kartik even said that Manjrekar keeps admiring himself by looking at the mirror. However, both of them ended it by saying, “Anyway, we're both going to cross lines here, and social media will have a field day.”
Our Take
The controversy between Murali Kartik and Sanjay Manjrekar is being deemed as funny. While fans expect banters to take place even in the commentary panel, talking about the personal appearances was definitely unacceptable. Moreover, Sanjay Manjrekar is being targeted in this scenario, as he talked about Kartik being the unpleasant face. While Kartik gave a taunt to his pout, things escalated to an extent that even Ajinkya Rahane pulled himself out of the situation.