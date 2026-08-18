Rishabh Pant’s Six-hitting Record Has Twitter Going Crazy
Rishabh Pant became the first Indian to smash 100 sixes in Test cricket. With Pant smashing sixes to the Sri Lankan bowlers, fans on Twitter just can't keep their calm. Some even claim that he could be able to pass Ben Stokes and get the record to his own name.
Rishabh Pant is known as Spidey for a reason, as he goes bizarre when he wears the white jersey. He had already topped the charts for the most sixes by an Indian in the Test format when he overtook Virender Sehwag in the list. And now he decided to take it to another level.
In the first Test match against Sri Lanka, he went on to complete the 100 sixes feat in the longest format of the game. This has made Pant the first Indian and fourth player overall to complete 100 sixes in this format. A format which requires patience is having Pant topping the fearless charts for the Indian team.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Why Gill?
LADIES & GENTLEMEN - MEET THE FIRST ASIAN TO HIT 100 TEST SIXES - RISHABH PANT. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/i0zvXyHAUB— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 18, 2026
This moment should have been taken to appreciate Rishabh Pant. But a fan said that even after this if India lost the Test, he would ask for the resignation of the captain.
Uno Reverse
LADIES & GENTLEMEN - MEET THE FIRST ASIAN TO HIT 100 TEST SIXES - RISHABH PANT. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/i0zvXyHAUB— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 18, 2026
This would have been the funniest taunt to Rishabh Pant also. He had some slow knocks in the IPL, so he must have decided to balance them all with his Test knocks.
Even Wild
LADIES & GENTLEMEN - MEET THE FIRST ASIAN TO HIT 100 TEST SIXES - RISHABH PANT. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/i0zvXyHAUB— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 18, 2026
Rishabh Pant hitting 100 sixes in the Test format might not sound much wild, as it has been done by three players before. But he has done it while batting down the order and even hitting in overseas conditions.
Box Office
Bro is BOX OFFICE When it comes to TEST CRICKET 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/KZUUEkfKbM— Aditya Harsh (@AdityaH20611045) August 18, 2026
Watching Rishabh Pant play in the longest format of the game feels like a box office movie. He always hits it out of the ground.