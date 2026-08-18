Can Yashasvi Jaiswal Break This Unique Test Cricket Record?
Yashasvi Jaiswal has played 30 Tests and all of them came at different venues. He is now just three games away to level with Sanjay Manjrekar in the same. Can the schedules of the Indian cricket team favour Jaiswal in breaking this record?
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a key player for the Indian team in the Test format. He has played just 30 games in the longest format of the game, but what's interesting in this, is the fact that he played all the games at different venues. The first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle was the 30th different venue at which he has played.
This makes him stand among the top three list of Indian stars with consecutive tests at different venues. Sanjay Manjrekar holds this record with 33 games, while Sachin Tendulkar has the second spot with 32 consecutive games at different venues. Jaiswal, holding the third spot, with 30 games is also having a chance to have this record to his name.
India's second Test against Sri Lanka is scheduled at Colombo, another venue where Jaiswal has not played a game. Along with that, the team will be having a two match series in New Zealand, a country where he will be having his first visit as a Test player.
Our Take
If Jaiswal plays for the team in all the upcoming three Test matches, he will be able to level with Sanjay Manjrekar at the top spot and overtake Sachin Tendulkar. However, it will be quite challenging to decide whether he can overtake Manjrekar in the same or not. It will be decided according to the schedule of the Border-Gavaskar trophy, which will be hosted by India. If the BCCI plans to give this record to Jaiswal, they will have to decide the venues accordingly.