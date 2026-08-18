If Jaiswal plays for the team in all the upcoming three Test matches, he will be able to level with Sanjay Manjrekar at the top spot and overtake Sachin Tendulkar. However, it will be quite challenging to decide whether he can overtake Manjrekar in the same or not. It will be decided according to the schedule of the Border-Gavaskar trophy, which will be hosted by India. If the BCCI plans to give this record to Jaiswal, they will have to decide the venues accordingly.