Nitish Rana’s Emotional Celebration Leaves Everyone in Tears After DPL Fifty
Nitish Rana smashed a half-century in the match between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz. After reaching the milestone, he went into tears remembering his late mother, who passed away on 7 August. Rana also wore a jersey with her name on it during the game.
Nitish Rana had one of the most emotional moments in the recent Delhi Premier League match between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz. As he went on to score a half-century in this game, it was also his first ever big knock since his mother, N Satish, passed away on 7 August.
Following his fifty, Rana immediately went into tears as he dedicated his half-century to his late mother by looking up at the sky. Moreover, he also wore the jersey with his mother's name written on the back. Rana has been wearing this jersey for the last few games, but the last match made things more memorable for the fans.
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When other players noticed that Nitish Rana had gotten emotional after completing his fifty, they rushed to give him some support. This was a moment which also showed sportsmanship in the game, which even made fans stand together for Nitish in this tough time.
Our Take
Nitish Rana is definitely going through a tough phase right now, as he had to represent his team at a time when his mother has recently passed away. While everyone watches the contributions done by the players, the contributions of those who built them always remain unseen by the fans, but they are never ignored by the players. Nitish went emotional after completing his half-century, as other players also showed their sportsmanship to support him.