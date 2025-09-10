Are You a True PKL OG: Prove It With Our 'Firsts' Quiz

SportsCafe Desk

BySportsCafe Desk,SportsCafe Editor

1149

As the 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League has started, the growth of this league has been immense. It surely has attracted a number of fans over the years, but among all of them, only a few have the right to call themselves the OG. Knowing about the first raid, first tackle, super raid, and other milestones of the tournament is one thing which only the first fans could remember. Do you also count yourself as one of the initial PKL fans? Try getting a perfect score in the PKL first quiz.

Are You a True PKL OG: Prove It With Our 'Firsts' Quiz.
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like1
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments