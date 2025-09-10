Are You a True PKL OG: Prove It With Our 'Firsts' Quiz

As the 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League has started, the growth of this league has been immense. It surely has attracted a number of fans over the years, but among all of them, only a few have the right to call themselves the OG. Knowing about the first raid, first tackle, super raid, and other milestones of the tournament is one thing which only the first fans could remember. Do you also count yourself as one of the initial PKL fans? Try getting a perfect score in the PKL first quiz.