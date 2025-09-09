PKL Jersey Number Quiz: Guess the Star by Their Number.

Match the PKL Star to Their Iconic Jersey Number

With every Pro Kabaddi League season, fans get tons of memorable moments through the matches, auctions, and even some iconic players who make their jersey numbers known. From the best raiders to the versatile defenders, there have been various players in PKL history who are not just known for their skills but also their jersey numbers. But the question is, how well do you know the jersey numbers of popular PKL stars? If you are a true Kabaddi fan, you will be able to get a perfect score in this PKL Jersey quiz.