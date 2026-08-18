Rishabh Pant Does What No Indian Test Batter Has Ever Done Before!
Rishabh Pant has etched his name in the cricket history books once again. He has now become the first ever Indian cricketer to smash 100 sixes in the longest format of the game. Pant also becomes the fourth player overall to achieve this interesting feat.
Rishabh Pant is known for his fearless approach even in the longest format of the game. There is a maximum of 90 overs which can be played in a day, but for Rishabh, it seems that he is participating in a T20 match. Due to this reason, he has been able to achieve a record which no other Indian player has done before.
In the first test against Sri Lanka, he went on to score 66 runs off 69 balls in the third innings of the game. This eventually helped Pant to cross the 100 sixes mark in the longest format of the game. It should be noted that no other Indian batsmen has been able to achieve this record.
Even greats such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, and more, failed to achieve this. But Pant continued his fearless approach in the game to show that he is a versatile star for the Indian team. Moreover, he has taken the least balls to achieve this feat.
Our Take
Rishabh Pant has been a key player for the Indian team in the longest format of the game. And in him, fans are now seeing Virender Sehwag, as Sehwag earlier held the record of having the most sixes in this format. While he became the first player to hit 90 sixes, Pant decided to take the record even further by becoming the first player to hit 100 sixes.