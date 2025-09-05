Can You Guess the PKL Team Jersey Colours and Designs

There are a total of 12 teams in the Pro Kabaddi League, and each team is known for its unique identity. This is set by its jersey colours and designs, which make the fans remember its legacy for the upcoming seasons. Whether it is a yellow jersey or an orange, the colours have defined the teams more in PKL history. You surely must know more about the players and teams in the Pro Kabaddi League. But do you know about their jersey colours and designs? If yes, then why don't you try to get a full score in this jersey design and colours quiz?