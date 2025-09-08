Pro Kabaddi 2025 Auction: Can You Match the Player to Their Record-Breaking Bid

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is known to be a lot eventful as compared to the matches, as all teams go against each other to build the best squad for the season. However, the current PKL Auction was like no other, where players who came from small went high in their bidding. With more than 500 players participating in the same, this time teams also spent big to get players in crores. Think you watched the entire PKL 2025 Auction, why not try scoring 10/10 in this Auction quiz?