Pro Kabaddi League Milestones: Can You Guess the 500th & 1000th Raid Points Scorers

The Pro Kabaddi League has been dominated by the raiders across most of the matches, where they are easily able to get some points for their team. Tons of raid points are scored in every season, but only a few of them are remembered, such as the 500th raid point in the tournament history or the 1000th raid point. If you think you're the biggest PKL fan and know everything about it, this quiz might even prove you wrong.