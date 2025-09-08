Prove Your PKL Knowledge – Rising Stars Quiz

Ultimate PKL Rising Stars Quiz – From Bench Players to Pro Kabaddi Legends

Players who were once kept on the bench in the Pro Kabaddi League showcased their stellar performances when given an opportunity. And now, fans have also started to recognise them as the best talents in PKL history. Over the years, there have been various players who didn't make it to the field, being benched for most of the matches, but just one season gave them the chance they needed to shine. Do you know about these stars who went from bench to match winners in just a single PKL season? If yes, then try scoring a perfect 10/10 in this PKL rising stars quiz.