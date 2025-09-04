PKL Season 12 Rising Stars Quiz

With every season of the Pro Kabaddi League, a number of young stars are able to rise to fame and get a chance for the national side. Even as the PKL Season 12 is about to commence, this time also, we will be having several young talents, ready to dominate in the biggest Kabaddi League. But, do you know well about these rising stars in the new season? If yes, then try taking this quiz to test your knowledge about PKL Season 12’s young stars.