Will Gambhir Survive as India’s Test Coach After Sri Lanka Series?
Gautam Gambhir's future as the Test coach of the Indian team remains a question. As India prepares for the series against Sri Lanka, it will be a task for Gambhir to show that the team is doing well under him. However, reports suggest that he is still safe as the coach regardless of the result.
Gautam Gambhir has helped India to win two ICC trophies under his tenure as a Head Coach. But this might still not allow the fans to forget what has actually happened to the team in the longest format of the game. India's performances in Tests have dropped a lot since the Bangladesh tour of India 2024.
Since then, under the tenure of Gautam Gambhir, India has lost two home series as a whitewash, which came against New Zealand and South Africa. Now, India will be resuming its World Test Championship cycle journey in the series against Sri Lanka. It is not just a challenge for Shubman Gill as a captain, but also a challenge for Gambhir as the Head Coach.
The main question is whether Gambhir is safe as a coach in the red ball format. And reports claim that regardless of the result of this series, Gambhir will remain safe as the Head Coach of the Indian team in the Test format.
Our Take
Despite the losses the Indian team has suffered with Gautam Gambhir as the Head Coach in the Test format, he has still received the backing from the BCCI. Now it will be a big responsibility for Gambhir to come up with some positive results, and eventually help India to bag a spot in the finals of the World Test Championship.