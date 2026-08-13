From T20 Sensation to Test Star? Matthew Hayden Backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has shown a promising start to his international career. With his performances for India in T20Is, former players have also backed him for a better future in the game. Recently, Matthew Hayden also talked about his potential in the longer formats of the game.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be the next big star for the Indian cricket team. At the age of 15, he has already shocked the world with his brilliant performances in the shortest format of the game. Whether it was in the knockout stages of the IPL or even on the away tours for India, he has done well.
However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also expressed his interest on playing the longer formats of the game. He has been a part of the India A team in the List A series, and also played for Bihar in the domestic circuit. As he aims to play for the team in other formats, he has been backed by various players.
Matthew Hayden recently talked about the potential of Vaibhav in the longer formats, as he said, “Some people say he may be a short-format player only but I personally disagree. I believe Vaibhav has the potential to succeed in the longer format of the game as well. Fitness is certainly one part of that but more than anything, it’s about mental strength. One of the things I love about Vaibhav is that, at just 15, he had the courage and commitment to take on a major, show-stopping, blockbuster tournament like the IPL, and not just participate, but thrive in it. That tells me he has many of the right ingredients to become a world-class player.”
Our Take
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to show his potential even more to the selectors. And this can be done with his performances in the domestic circuit, which could potentially help him to break through the different formats of the game.