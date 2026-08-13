Hardik Pandya’s Return to Team India Finally on the Cards?
Hardik Pandya could soon be back to the Indian team in the coming weeks. He has been recovering well at the BCCI CoE, as he aims to get back on the field again. Reports suggest that fans will be able to see him play for the team in the T20I series against Afghanistan.
Hardik Pandya may be back in the blue jersey sooner than we could expect. He has already missed out on a lot of international action since the IPL came to an end. But it seems that he is working well to ensure that he makes it back in time for the Indian team, to be on the cards for the 2027 World Cup.
It has been reported that Hardik Pandya will likely be a part of the Indian team against Afghanistan. Afghanistan will be hosting India in India for a three match T20I series, which is set to take place in September. As India prepares for this series, the comeback of Hardik Pandya to the side will be a huge bonus.
He suffered with an injury during the Indian Premier League in his left quadriceps. After recovering from the same, he suffered with a right calf issue, which even ruled him out of the ODI series against Afghanistan.
Our Take
Hardik Pandya was set to make his return from injury in the series against Afghanistan. Now also he will be back in the team against Afghanistan, but in a different format. The BCCI is now focusing to ensure that Pandya is able to maintain his long-term fitness and make it to the World Cup 2027 without any issues with his health or fitness.