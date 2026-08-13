Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Why Devdutt Padikkal Could Be India’s X-Factor.

Ajinkya Rahane Names Indian Batter Who Could Dominate in Sri Lanka
Ajinkya Rahane has made a huge claim ahead of the Test series between India and Sri Lanka. He has backed Devdutt Padikkal to bat at number three. Rahane thinks that the Sri Lankan conditions would suit Devdutt Padikkal the most in the series.
The Indian team has started its preparations with full flow ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka. The first test match of this series will be played at Galle International Stadium from Saturday, as India aims to resume its WTC campaign on a strong note. Amidst all this, the team has faced some questions on who could come to bat at number three.
Sai Sudharsan was earlier a part of the team but he has been ruled out due to an injury. In his place, Devdutt Padikkal was able to smash brilliantly in the warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI. Ajinkya Rahane, one of the most experienced Test batters for the Indian team, has shown his support for Padikkal, backing him at number three.
In a recent interview, he said, "The Sri Lankan conditions will suit him really well. He just needs to overcome the initial phase because he will bat at No.3. Once he is set, he has the complete arsenal against spin off the front and back foot. Being proactive will be very important at No.3. If the No.3 batter gives the first counterpunch, the team can dominate the game.”
Our Take
Devdutt Padikkal has managed to do well for the Indian team in the practice match against Sri Lanka XI. And at that time, it even felt that the unavailability of Sai Sudharsan is a blessing in disguise. Now, even a star batsman such as Ajinkya Rahane has backed Devdutt Padikkal at this position, as the Sri Lankan conditions would suit him.