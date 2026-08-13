Santos Faces Major Dilemma Over Neymar’s Refusal to Play on Synthetic Turf
Neymar’s stance against synthetic pitches could become a major issue for Santos in their Copa do Brasil quarter final against Palmeiras. The first leg is scheduled for 26 September at Nubank Parque. Neymar has played only once on artificial turf since returning to Santos.
In the Copa do Brasil quarter finals, Neymar and Santos face a difficult decision ahead of their first leg against Palmeiras at Nubank Parque on 26 September. The stadium uses a synthetic pitch, a surface Neymar has strongly opposed in recent years. Since returning to Santos, the Brazilian star has played on artificial turf only once, during a 1-1 draw against Atlético MG at Arena MRV last year, when he twisted his ankle early but continued playing.
Neymar’s camp had also rejected the idea of Santos renting Palmeiras’s stadium for a previous home fixture after both clubs were close to reaching an agreement. His concerns about artificial surfaces became stronger after the 2025 World Cup period, while he has publicly criticised synthetic pitches in Brazil. However, Santos may need Neymar because of their fight to move away from the relegation zone and their need for crucial points and prize money.
With his contract approaching its end, his participation could become an important factor. Before facing Palmeiras, Santos have Copa Sudamericana matches against Marcará of Ecuador, followed by league fixtures against Vasco and Mirassol. Neymar is expected to feature in those league games, but his availability for the Palmeiras clash remains uncertain.