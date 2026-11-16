Sure Bet of the Day, November 16! Discover the Hidden Value in Every Game

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Sydney Thunder Women 1.69 Place a bet Melbourne Stars Women 2.04 Place a bet

Women's Big Bash League - Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women

Coming to the 24th match of the Women’s Big Bash League, the Sydney Thunder Women take on the Melbourne Stars Women at the Drummoyne Oval, Sydney. The odds are currently in the favour of Sydney Thunder Women.

Why are Sydney Thunder Women Still Well Backed?

Thunder enter the contest in fourth place with two wins and three defeats from five matches, collecting four points and maintaining a net run rate of +0.215. Heather Knight has been a consistent performer, scoring 272 runs in 10 matches at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of 133.99. Phoebe Litchfield has also contributed 264 runs at a strike rate of 157.14. Georgia Voll leads their bowling figures with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.03, while Hannah Darlington has taken four wickets in five appearances.

Melbourne Stars Women have endured a difficult campaign, winning just once in six matches and losing five. They sit seventh with two points and a net run rate of -0.602, having lost their last five games. Meg Lanning remains their leading batting contributor with 333 runs at an average of 33.30, while Amy Jones has scored 202 runs. Annabel Sutherland has claimed 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.42, and Sophie Day has taken eight.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the Sydney Thunder Women versus Melbourne Stars Women clash, Drummoyne Oval is expected to provide assistance to bowlers. The last 10 T20 matches have produced an average first-innings score of 145, with around six wickets falling per game. The venue records also show greater support for bowlers, while the second innings average drops to 135. Considering these conditions and their recent form, Sydney Thunder Women have the edge here

England Lions tour of West Indies - West Indies A vs England Lions

The 5th Unofficial ODI match between the West Indies A and England Lions will be taking place on 16th November, 2026 at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The odds are currently in the favour of the England Lions.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds England Lions 1.30 Place a bet West Indies A 3.25 Place a bet

Why are the England Lions Still Well Backed?

England Lions batting lineup has been particularly impressive, with James Rew leading the List A run charts with 239 runs in three innings at an average of 119.50. Ben McKinney has contributed 206 runs at 68.66, while Dan Lawrence has scored 196 at 98.00. With the ball, Eddie Jack has taken six wickets in two innings, while Rehan Ahmed has claimed five. England Lions have also won all five of their last meetings with West Indies A.

West Indies A have struggled throughout the series, managing only one no-result in their last five matches while suffering four consecutive defeats. Their recent performances have highlighted the need for greater consistency with both bat and ball. Jakeem Pollard has been among their notable T20 performers, claiming five wickets in two innings at an impressive average of 7.20. However, the hosts face a difficult challenge against an England Lions side that has dominated their recent encounters.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the upcoming encounter at Warner Park, Basseterre, the limited T20 data makes it difficult to establish a definite pitch pattern. The four available scorecards show an average first-innings total of 182, with the highest recorded score being 209/4. Around 67.2% of runs have come through boundaries, indicating scoring potential for batters. Based on recent form, England Lions are the favourites here