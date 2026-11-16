Sure Bet of the Day, November 17! Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: A Solid Bet of 1.78

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Why is Pakistan Still Well Backed?

Led by Babar Azam, Pakistan’s batting lineup features experienced performers such as Saud Shakeel and Salman Agha. Babar has scored 620 runs in his last eight matches at an average of 44.29, while Shakeel has contributed 538 runs. In the bowling department, Mohammad Abbas will be a key figure with 33 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 2.77. Saqib Khan's recent seven-wicket performance also strengthens their bowling options.

Sri Lanka’s batting unit will depend heavily on Dhananjaya de Silva, who has scored 651 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 38.29. Sonal Dinusha is another important player, having accumulated 626 runs in six matches at an impressive average of 78.25. Their bowling attack features Asitha Fernando, who has claimed 34 wickets in nine matches, alongside left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, who has taken 33 wickets in eight matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka approaches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the surface is expected to offer a good contest between bat and ball. The venue has an average first-innings score of 370 in Test cricket, indicating its batting-friendly nature. Batting second has been successful in 71% of recorded Tests, while seamers have claimed 57% of wickets across formats. Spinners could also play a role as the match progresses. Pakistan have the favourites tag here.